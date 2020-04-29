5 new factions WWE should look to form this year

Time for some new groups to grace the wrestling behemoth

Factions are perhaps, the most integral entity of a wrestling promotion. From nWo to D-Generation X, and from Evolution to the Shield, stables have played an essential role in drawing fans to the arena, along with building new stars. In the current era too, stables like the Bullet Club, The Elite, and The Inner Circle have proved to be game-changers for their promotions.

WWE does have a fair share of factions as well, with groups like The New Day, The Undisputed Era, and Imperium being the cornerstones of their brand. While many groups like Lucha House Party and Social Outcasts have not received the desired reaction from fans, that has not stopped WWE from toying with the idea of new stables, with The Artist Collective being the most recent example.

That being said, let us take a look at a few factions that can form down the line:

#1 The Fashion Fiesta - Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Rik Bugez

A trio that defines entertainment

Now, many of you may not be familiar with Rik Bugez, so please go through with the video given below. He has not made a lot of televised appearances since signing to WWE, but he is someone who oozes charisma and potential. His gimmick, though entertaining, is one dimensional, similar to that of No Way Jose. Pairing him up with the duo of Tyler Breeze and Fandango will perhaps be the best way for the former Eric Bugenhagen to make his return to television.

With The Forgotten Sons already moving up to the main roster and Undisputed Era too possibly reaching the end of their time on the Black and Gold Brand, it is time that NXT gets some new factions, and this one will surely entertain the fans a lot.