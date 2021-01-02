5 New Year's resolutions for Vince McMahon

Although WWE has dozens of creative team members, Vince McMahon still has the final say on the weekly storyline developments on RAW and SmackDown.

One example of this came in 2020 when Triple H revealed that Vince McMahon decided to book Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. Ripley had made a name for herself on Triple H’s NXT, but it was Vince McMahon who wanted her to receive the WrestleMania spotlight.

In recent weeks, footage has emerged of Vince McMahon giving Keith Lee directions backstage about what he wants from the RAW Superstar’s character. These examples show that, while Triple H is responsible for developing WWE’s future Superstars, Vince McMahon undoubtedly calls the shots on the main roster.

Now, as we enter into 2021, Vince McMahon has a lot of important decisions to make. How does he fix RAW’s plummeting ratings? Who should headline WrestleMania? Will he really allow The Undertaker to stay retired?

Lots of WWE Superstars recently revealed some of their New Year’s resolutions in a WWE YouTube video. Vince McMahon, of course, did not appear, which is a shame because WWE fans would probably like to know his 2021 wishes more than anyone.

In the absence of Vince McMahon’s real resolutions, let’s take a light-hearted look at five things the WWE Chairman should consider doing this year.

#5 Vince McMahon resolution: Learn when to let people go

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

If it was not obvious already, 2020 proved that Vince McMahon loves The Undertaker more than any other WWE Superstar. The WWE Chairman spoke glowingly about The Deadman in the Undertaker: Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network. At one stage, the cameras even had to stop rolling because he became emotional when discussing how much Mark Calaway means to him.

Now, with all that being said, it is time to let The Undertaker stay retired. The WWE icon has repeatedly said that, in his mind, he has already retired multiple times. However, the one person he cannot refuse an offer from is Vince McMahon. When Vince McMahon calls in an emergency, ‘Taker reverses his unofficial retirement and returns to work to do his boss a favor.

Survivor Series 2020 marked the end of The Undertaker’s legendary 30-year WWE career – or so we think. Vince McMahon himself appeared in The Undertaker’s final farewell, which hopefully means he has decided once and for all to let his favorite Superstar retire.