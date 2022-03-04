5 news stories about Vince McMahon you need to know: Honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar, death threats, his favorite WWE moment ever

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday for a rare sit-down interview. He answered many questions, giving fans interesting stories and exciting insights into his thoughts.

We'll take a look at his thoughts on Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, along with a shocking story from around four decades ago. Vince McMahon also revealed his favorite moment in the wrestling business.

#5. Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

The most newsworthy moment during the interview was Vince McMahon announcing he'll induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1st. He said it's one of the most challenging things he's ever done in his life as he loves the man behind The Deadman: Mark Calaway.

The Undertaker has remained loyal to McMahon and WWE for three decades, with the two sharing a special bond. It'll be intriguing to hear what the WWE Chairman says about The Deadman while honoring his incredible career.

#4. Why he does not like the term "wrestling"

Vince McMahon does not want "wrestling" associated with his product despite the word being in the company's name. He explained this to Pat McAfee, saying he wanted to separate WWE/WWF from other promotions at the time.

McMahon had grand visions for his product. He also spoke about his love for branding and marketing, citing how WrestleMania 38 is being promoted around the word "stupendous."

#3. Vince McMahon's favorite WWE moment of all-time

While on the show, Vince McMahon named WrestleMania I as his favorite WWE moment of all time. Headlined by Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff, the event took place at Madison Square Garden in 1985 and was an incredibly crucial turning point for the company.

McMahon said he used all his money on the show. It was a significant gamble. A gamble that paid off as WrestleMania became a considerable success. Since then, WWE has gone from strength to strength under McMahon's leadership. It isn't hard to see why this would be his favorite moment.

#2. He thinks Brock Lesnar is a smart son of a b***h

Brock Lesnar is a unique athlete. As we saw during Brock's interview with Pat, he's a freak of nature yet relatable. The current WWE Champion is also "really f***ing intelligent," as described by Vince McMahon.

The two have had a rocky relationship in the past, although things seem smooth between them now. While speaking to McAfee, Lesnar said he and Vince share a father-son bond. McMahon called The Beast Incarnate an extraordinary human being and a "smart son of a b***h."

#1. Several promoters plotted to murder Vince in the 1980s

Another shocking moment from the interview saw Vince McMahon disclose a story told to him by former long-time employee Jim Ross.

In the 1980s, the WWE Chairman expanded his promotion and invaded rival wrestling territories. As a result, several of those promoters banded together to murder McMahon.

JR overheard four prominent promoters have a conversation about the same while he was in a toilet cubicle. The current AEW commentator told Vince McMahon this story a few years later when he joined his company.

McMahon also spoke about receiving several death threats and revealed he never had a bodyguard. Scary.

