5 next challengers for Kenny Omega's IMPACT World Title

At Slammiversary Kenny Omega defended his IMPACT World Title against Sami Callihan in a no DQ match in the main event of the evening. The AEW star came very close to losing one of the many title belts he possesses, but Ultimately IMPACT's Sami Callahan fell short.

Omega has been making a mockery of IMPACT Wrestling alongside the Good Brothers and former Impact head honcho Don Callis. Omega has beaten Moose, Rich Swann and Sami Callahan so far.

The Cleaner is certainly cleaning up IMPACT Wrestling's main event division and eventually the company will start running out of people to face him and try and win the title back, but they're not quite there yet.

So who will challenge Omega for the IMPACT World Title next? Here are five people who could legitimately face Kenny Omega for the title next.

#5. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jay White could be after the IMPACT World Title

The most obvious next opponent for Kenny Omega's IMPACT World Title is Jay White due to the post-match confrontation that took place between the two to close Impact's Slammiversary.

The Forbidden Door in Wrestling was opened recently but it seems to be wide open now that the current leader of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bullet Club is confronting the AEW World Champion and former leader of The Bullet Club inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

Omega and The Good Brothers threw up a 'Too Sweet' but White refused to reciprocate. This certainly seems to have teased a White Vs Omega match for the IMPACT World Title, and White could potentially put his Never Openweight Title on the line too.

We could even be getting a Bullet Club vs Former Bullet Club all-out war within the next year, which would truly be something! White and Omega certainly have history, as it was White beating Omega that led to him being kicked out of the Bullet Club, with White also going on to become the group's next leader.

Edited by Vedant Jain