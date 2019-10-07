5 Notable absentees from SmackDown's Season Premiere on FOX Network

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 228 // 07 Oct 2019, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Three legends in one frame

SmackDown recently moved to its new home on FOX Network and the WWE Universe were treated with an awe-inspiring house warming party. From Brock Lesnar's showdown with Cain Velasquez to The Rock's return, the WWE enthusiasts were all praises for the Blue brand's Season Premiere.

The Rock wasn't the only Superstar from the past to be seen on the show as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Lita and more were also present at the monumental episode of SmackDown. While the show may have been a major hit amongst the fans, it won't be wrong to say that certain faces were missed; some big names from the past should've been there owing to the magnitude of the show.

WWE's Blue brand embarked on a new journey on FOX Network and moments like these are truly cherished by the WWE fanatics forever. While numerous big names arrived to celebrate the occasion, some were nowhere to be found and here we list down five notable absentees from the recently concluded show:

#5 Edge

Edge

Of all the Superstars to have ever represented the Blue brand, Edge was undoubtedly the most consistent one. The Rated R Superstar spent most of his glorious career on SmackDown Live, which is why his absence from the gigantic event on FOX Network was a bit of a shocker.

Edge retired from in-ring competitions in 2011 but has maintained a solid bond with the WWE Universe ever since. His occasional appearances have been well received by the fans and it's a pity that the former World Heavyweight Champion didn't participate in what was a special occasion for the company and SmackDown in particular.

From his La Familia days to the epic rivalries with the likes of Batista and The Undertaker, SmackDown Live had been Edge's home for the most of his career.

#4 Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels

Remember the very first episode of SmackDown? It was on 29th April 1999, when Triple H and The Rock battled in the squared circle with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. All eyes were on The Game and The Great One but it was Michaels who stole the show with a devastating Sweet Chin Music he executed on Rock to help his best friend, Triple H retain the WWF Championship.

HBK is often considered amongst the greatest Superstars of all-time and he recently came out of retirement to face the Brothers Of Destruction in Saudi Arabia alongside his best friend, Triple H. Looking at the strong connection that Mr. WrestleMania still enjoys with the company as well as the fans, it was a bit disappointing to note that Michaels didn't appear on the show.

1 / 4 NEXT