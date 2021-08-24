5 NXT call-ups that made their mark on the main roster

NXT has produced many of the WWE superstars we see on our television screens today. The black-and-gold brand, run by WWE Executive Triple H, has acted as a launchpad for many WWE careers.

Although call-ups from the NXT brand prove successful, some don't have the same impact. Take stars such as Adam Rose and No Way Jose, who could not make their mark on the main roster.

That being said, let's take a look at five NXT call-ups who were able to do so.

#5 Kevin Owens was called-up from NXT in 2015

Kevin Owens made a lasting impression on his Monday Night RAW debut on May 18th, 2015. The then-NXT Champion answered John Cena's United States Championship open challenge (albeit only attacking Cena and not having the match) and set up a war between the two. Owens became a huge talking point during their feud and put NXT on the pro-wrestling map. It was an extremely bold move to introduce new talent by having them instantly set their sights on WWE's top superstar.

Kevin Owens spoke with The Whig following his debut on the main roster:

"It felt great. It was a surreal moment. Really surreal. (It was) something I've waited for so long.", Kevin Owens said.

To the shock of many, KO defeated John Cena in their first match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in a non-title match. From there, Cena picked up wins at the Money in the Bank and Battleground pay-per-views, respectively, ending their feud.

KO was set up perfectly on the main roster. It instantly showed the world what he was all about. His confidence and ability shone through, and the WWE Universe took to him, whether as a good or bad guy.

As it stands, Kevin Owens is a 1-time Universal Champion, a 2-time Intercontinental Champion, and a 3-time United States Champion. Owens was also involved in a high profile feud with current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, during the back end of 2020.

There is no denying Owens has been one of the best call-ups from NXT. They've allowed him to continue to be himself, which has permitted him to flourish on the main roster. We will likely see KO be a world champion once again in WWE in the near future.

