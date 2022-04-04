5 NXT stars who can debut on the RAW after WrestleMania

One of the fun parts of WrestleMania season is guessing which new or returning stars will show up on RAW after The Show of Shows. The practice started to include NXT over the last decade or so.

The likes of Shinsuke Nakamura (2017) and Bobby Lashley (2018) either returned to or debuted for WWE on the shows after 'Mania.

With so many roster cuts over the last two years, there are still stars that need to move up from NXT. Since Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania, it could be hard for someone to top.

Both rosters, however, could use some refreshment. SmackDown was already in rough shape with little depth. With an injury to Rick Boogs at WrestleMania, SmackDown, in particular, desperately needs reinforcements.

RAW could also use some new blood. Changing things up with roster switches every six months could help prevent the product from becoming stagnant. With Stand & Deliver in the rearview, some names might move up from NXT.

Here are five NXT performers who could debut on the RAW after WrestleMania:

#5. Roderick Strong could move on from NXT and the Diamond Mine

Is Roderick Strong heading to the main roster after WrestleMania?

It seems like Roderick Strong has done all he can in NXT. The majority of the old guard has either moved up or on. He was originally the focal piece of Diamond Mine. However, once the Creeds took center stage, the focus shifted to the group's younger members.

They won the Dusty Cup and had a featured match at Stand & Deliver. Strong didn't feature on the show. Because he's a trusted veteran, he may be kept in NXT. However, if not, either brand could use a cardio monster like Strong. SmackDown, in particular, could use his services, but he could show up on RAW.

#4. Bron Breakker might have lost to Dolph Ziggler so he could get called up

One of the more shocking things at Stand & Deliver was that Ziggler retained over Bron Breakker. Many assumed Breakker would regain the NXT title. That didn't happen, leaving the immediate future wide open.

Breakker could continue to pursue the title. He could also, however, get a surprise call-up. He isn't necessarily ready yet, but that hasn't stopped WWE in the past.

They see the potential in the young star, and he has already appeared on RAW. While he should stay in NXT, it wouldn't be a huge shock to see Breakker on RAW.

#3. LA Knight is ready-made for RAW or SmackDown

LA Knight may have lost to GUNTHER, but he hung with one of the toughest men in wrestling.

Knight is one of the best mic workers in pro wrestling. He talks circles around some people and can hold the crowd in the palm of his hand.

He might be on the wrong side of 40, but he's still in great shape. Knight hasn't had much success in matches while with NXT, but that can change on the main roster. Baron Corbin didn't win any titles in NXT but has been an important part of the main roster since joining RAW and SmackDown.

Knight is ready for the main roster, and his loss to GUNTHER at Stand & Deliver might have been his send-off.

#2. Io Shirai is ready for WWE's main roster

Raquel Gonzalez could also potentially move up, but she won the NXT Tag Team titles alongside Dakota Kai. Shirai took the pin in the Fatal Four Way Match at Stand & Deliver. While Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray were also in the contest, it was strange to have Shirai eat the pin.

It could be to protect the women staying in NXT. Shirai could easily bolster one of the main brands. RAW has a new women's champion, and she'll need new challengers. Shirai is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. It's time she proved that on the main roster.

#1. Tommaso Ciampa has already said goodbye to NXT

If one star is truly moving on from NXT, it must be Ciampa. He placed his start and end dates in NXT on a chair backstage before Stand & Deliver.

There's a history in pro wrestling of putting over younger talent when a star moves on. Ciampa lost to up-and-comer Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver, putting over one of the new stars of the NXT 2.0 reboot.

The Blackheart also appeared on RAW a few times during the Road to WrestleMania. The crowd already has a taste of what Ciampa can do. He'll likely join RAW or SmackDown following WrestleMania 38.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who will join RAW after WrestleMania 38? Tommaso Ciampa. LA Knight. 30 votes so far