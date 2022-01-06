×
5 NXT stars who could win Royal Rumble 2022

The former NXT Women's Champion could significantly impact the Royal Rumble.
The former NXT Women's Champion could significantly impact the Royal Rumble.
Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Modified Jan 06, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Listicle

Starting from 2016, NXT stars have been included in WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The third brand's women stars have also made their presence felt since the first Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

The air of unpredictability is part of what makes the Royal Rumble so appealing. From returns to debuts, the event is one of the most anticipated PPVs of the calendar year.

Royal Rumble 1997 https://t.co/69aWRZU8WY

This year, NXT will have a presence in the pay-per-view, marking the official main-roster debut for some. Few superstars might show up to fill up the numbers as well.

However, some are credible enough to win the infamous Battle Royale. Here are five such stars from NXT that could enter and win the 2022 Royal Rumble.

#5. Tommaso Ciampa is one of the top stars in NXT

From MSG to New Year’s Evil… https://t.co/8IAoMOnCAQ

Tommaso Ciampa recently lost his NXT title to Bron Breakker at New Year's Evil. It was only a matter of time as newer stars of 2.0 held all of the titles at some point.

The Blackheart had previously been adamant about not joining RAW or SmackDown but had softened up a bit on that feeling. Now that Ciampa has dropped the title, there's a strong possibility that he could enter the Royal Rumble.

Thank you. 🖤💛 https://t.co/Ay484qrcWh

Unlike former stars like Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano, Ciampa has not participated in the Royal Rumble. He was in the middle of a title run most of the time. Now that he's dropped the title and the reboot is underway, he could very easily enter this year's match.

While he's a legend of the black-and-gold brand, he may not be seen the same way on the main roster. Due to being one of the most beloved stars in NXT history, however, Tommaso Ciampa could enter and win the 2022 Royal Rumble.

1 / 5
Edited by Angana Roy
