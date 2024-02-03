The NXT system is used to prime potential future stars of the company. Unless someone joins as a prized free agent like AJ Styles, most of WWE's stars come through its developmental system.

Although many were previously stars outside the company, current champions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Iyo Sky, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley all came through WWE's developmental system. The black-and-gold brand has a track record of proven success, with over 80% of the current main roster coming from NXT (not including unbranded stars like Alexa Bliss or Big E).

Bianca Belair had little to no prior wrestling experience but is currently one of WWE's top stars. The current crop of NXT stars has a variety of performers, but only a select few have the potential to main-event WrestleMania one day. The next five stars could one day headline The Show of Shows.

#5. Josh Briggs is a powerful big man

The big man struck out on his own late last year.

On the surface, Josh Briggs doesn't jump out as a guy who would be in one of the biggest matches of the year. All one needs to do is just watch his work in NXT. He can adapt against a smaller star like Axiom, Nathan Frazer, or Noam Dar or battle someone bigger like Dijak or Trick Williams.

The fact that Hall of Famer JBL endorsed the big man is also a good sign of his future. Briggs moves like a quicker and more athletic JBL and even uses his signature clothesline. The most recent Iron Survivor match showcased his abilities.

Briggs may not be an obvious huge star in the making like some other performers on this list. He is, however, that rare big man in the mold of Drew McIntyre, Ivar, or Damian Priest.

#4. Trick Williams and #3. Carmelo Hayes may always be linked together in WWE

Can Williams and Hayes keep up their friendship?

When first starting, Carmelo Hayes was the obvious star between him and Trick Williams. Hayes won the Breakout Tournament and went on to win both the North American and NXT titles. He is a work-rate star in the vein of Shawn Michaels, Johnny Gargano, Daniel Bryan, and Kofi Kingston.

Trick initially had more bark than bite, but he has risen organically to challenge Hayes' popularity. He saved Hayes last week on SmackDown and impressed both fans and WWE officials.

Both stars could one day main-event The Show of Shows and even do so against each other. Hayes started on the independent scene like Gargano, but Williams is a true success story of the NXT system. Both will be on SmackDown tonight.

#2. Tiffany Stratton is a former NXT Women's Champion

Tiffany Stratton's trajectory was easy to see as she debuted during the 2.0 reboot. Her spoiled rich girl act was a tad annoying, but she backed it up every time in the ring.

The Center of the Universe proved to be one of the most athletic stars in WWE. Like Bianca Belair, whom she crossed paths with in the Royal Rumble, Stratton blends power moves with athletic feats like the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Winning the NXT Women's title was a foregone conclusion, but even when she lost it to Becky Lynch, she held her own with The Man. She reportedly impressed officials with her Royal Rumble appearance. Future showdowns with Belair, Lynch, Sky, and many others are in the cards.

#1. Bron Breakker has already tasted main-roster success

Few stars were pushed harder out of the gate in the NXT 2.0 rebrand than Bron Breakker. He easily dispatched LA Knight on his debut night and would win the title six months later. The former two-time NXT titleholder is fast, agile, athletic, powerful, and explosive.

He blends the styles of both his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner. Bron has already mixed it up with The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Tommaso Ciampa.

His spot in the Rumble was supposed to be for Brock Lesnar, but Breakker's participation was seamless. He is an obvious choice as a future main-eventer and one who could one day have a Roman Reigns-like grip atop WWE.

