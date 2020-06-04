5 NXT Superstars who may never leave the brand

Several NXT Superstars have been rumored to be making their way to RAW or SmackDown soon.

For some performers, though, NXT might well be their long-term home.

NXT is home to some of the most exciting talents in all of WWE.

Beginning its spell as a full-fledged brand of WWE back in May 2012, NXT has been the breeding ground for many of WWE's biggest Superstars over the last eight years. The likes of Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, and countless others all spent time in NXT before being called up to the WWE main roster as part of either RAW or SmackDown.

For much of NXT's existence, its sole purpose was to prepare the next generation of WWE Superstars. The Black and Gold brand served as a stepping stone for performers before they got their break on either of WWE's two flagship shows.

A new era for NXT

All this changed in September 2019, though, as WWE struck a deal with the USA Network to broadcast a two-hour NXT television show on Wednesday nights. The brand, which had previously aired exclusively on the WWE Network, was now being positioned to go head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite - in what was quickly dubbed the "Wednesday Night War".

The need to compete with AEW every week meant that NXT was now no longer merely a developmental group. Instead, it was now very much WWE's third brand and required its own Superstars in order to thrive.

While a few talents were plucked from the WWE main roster to help increase the depth of the brand, NXT was mainly reliant on its existing Superstars when it made its bow on prime time television.

Recently, however, the brand has seen several names called up to WWE's more established brands, including long-time NXT Superstar Matt Riddle moving to SmackDown. The suggestion is that more performers might also be making the switch from Wednesday nights shortly.

There are some NXT Superstars, though, that may never leave the brand. Whether they have publically stated a desire to stay or would just be better served by avoiding the cramped rosters of both RAW and SmackDown, several individuals might well have found their permanent home in NXT.

Here are five Superstars that may never leave the brand.

#5 Finn Balor

A former NXT Champion, Finn Balor made his shock return to the brand on the episode of NXT that aired opposite the debut of AEW Dynamite.

Balor, who turns 39 years old next month, enjoyed a reasonably successful run on the main roster between 2016 and 2019. The Irishman had stints on both RAW and SmackDown during that time, even becoming the first-ever Universal Champion.

It is in NXT, though, that Balor is most valuable to WWE - both now and in the future. Having faced pretty much every big name in WWE already in his career, Balor brings 20 years of in-ring experience to the NXT locker room. Capable of having great matches with almost anyone, Balor is the perfect veteran for WWE to have as part of the brand.

Balor's exposure on WWE's more prominent platforms is also a big plus for NXT. The brand needs a certain number of genuine stars to keep television ratings steady - and Balor definitely fits that bill.

Staying in NXT would not necessarily prevent Balor from facing Superstars from WWE's other brands, either. Over the past year, talent from NXT has frequently featured on some of the promotion's biggest annual pay-per-view events.

On a week-to-week basis, however, Finn Balor should remain an NXT Superstar.

