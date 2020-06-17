5 NXT superstars who will likely win the WWE Championship in the future

Many superstars called up from NXT to the main roster have won the WWE Championship

Who will be the next call-up to win the big prize?

NXT has been the source of many WWE Champions in the past

Ever since NXT was rebranded as WWE's developmental brand in early 2014 (while also replacing Florida Championship Wrestling), it has been the source of most new main roster talents, with NXT superstars being 'called up' periodically to fill gaps on RAW and SmackDown.

While many of these call-ups have been - shall we say - less than successful, some have been incredibly successful in producing talent that have achieved the highest title achievable in the WWE; the WWE/Universal Championship. These successful superstars include the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and even the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

With many more main roster call-ups to come in both the near and distant future, it is certain that some NXT superstars are destined to win the World Championship at some point in their career.

As such, here are 5 NXT superstars who will likely win either of those very championships in the future.

#5. Tyler Bate

Despite only being 23, Bate has already had many timeless classics

It's hard to believe that Tyler Bate is only 23 years old, considering how accomplished he is already. At just 19, Bate became the inaugural NXT United Kingdom Champion on his debut at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017. Since then, he has also won the NXT Tag Team Championship once with Trent Seven.

Bate is more than deserving of these titles, considering his precociousness in wrestling - at just age 20, he lost his NXT UK Championship to Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Chicago in a match which won the "2017 NXT Match of the Year" award in the NXT Year-End Award Ceremony, and received a remarkable 4.75 star rating from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He attempted to regain the NXT UK Championship at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff in August 2019 from WALTER, and failed to do so in a match that is widely considered to be one of the greatest WWE matches in history. The match was rated a better-than-perfect 5.25 stars by Meltzer, becoming one of only three WWE matches in history to break the 5 star rating system.

Part of what makes Bate so good as a wrestler is how versatile he is - while he is only 170 cm tall with a weight of 79 kg, he is able to pull off unbelievable feats of strength, such as his airplane spin and giant swing combination on Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, seen below.

At the same time, he is able to pull off unbelievable high flying moves, such as the Spiral Tap, a corkscrew senton bomb, or a shooting star press off the top rope onto the outside of the ring.

This versatility, combined with his excellent knowledge of wrestling psychology makes him one of the most promising wrestlers in the world today, and at just age 23, the sky is the limit for Tyler Bate - it wouldn't be surprising to see him win the WWE Championship one day.

