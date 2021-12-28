5 NXT UK Stars Who Should Move to NXT 2.0 in 2022

NXT UK is one of WWE's hidden gems. A roster of up-and-coming talent that, if developed correctly, could give other brands a much-needed boost. In 2021, we saw NXT UK stars such as Piper Niven, Pete Dunne and Imperium move up the ranks within the organization.

As we look ahead to 2022, there are several more with NXT UK that could help add fresh matches to either SmackDown or RAW. But more specifically NXT 2.0, a brand focused on developing younger talent. Here are the NXT UK stars that quickly rise to the top of the list.

5. Former NXT UK Tag Team Wrestler, Kenny Williams

NXT UK Breakout Star in 2021, Kenny Williams

At the beginning of 2021, Kenny Williams was part of a mid-card tag team with Amir Jordan. The team saw moderate success, with several shots at the NXT UK tag team titles. Since the decision was made not to give them the championships, the team reached a ceiling.It was time for Williams and Jordan to part ways. Since doing so, Jordan has not resurfaced, but Williams has assumed a heel persona and is steadily moving up the ranks. He's doing what he can to generate actual heel heat and is not trying to be the bad guy that gets cheered.

Looking at the NXT 2.0 landscape, he would be a natural fit, either as a singles act, or perhaps with a heel such as Grayson Waller. The future looks bright for Williams, as he's a rising star, even if that path is outside the WWE universe.

