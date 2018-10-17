5 of the Best and 5 of the Worst World Champions in WWE History

Some superstars were great world champions and others were not so great

We have all heard the saying; "To be the man you have to beat the man," and in the world of professional wrestling, to be the champion you have to beat the champion. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is the most prestigious and coveted prize not just in WWE but in this entire industry. The title has been active for 5 decades and 50 different superstars have held the prestigious championship.

Throughout the years, champions have come and champions have gone but they will not be forgotten for what they have left in the ring. These superstars, at least a handful of them, are considered the Greatest of All Time. In 2002, WWE introduced their second world championship - the World Heavyweight Championship, which was awarded to Triple H.

With the addition of the Big Gold Belt, more superstars got the opportunity to become world champions but not all of them had a good title run. While others made the title mean something, others failed to do the same and they didn't live up to their expectations. These superstars are considered the worst world champions in WWE history. So without further adieu, let's look at the 5 best and 5 worst world champions in WWE history.

#10. Best - Edge

The rated-R Superstar

The rated-R Superstar Edge was not just a great athlete but he was also a great world champion. From starting out his career as a jobber in the 90's to winning the WWE World tag team championships with Christian and capturing the Intercontinental title, Edge is no doubt worthy of being called one of the best in WWE history.

He was the first person to win and successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase, he has main evented multiple PPVs including WrestleMania and he is a WWE Hall of Famer. Edge is the greatest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history. He has held the title for a record 7-time, longer than anyone else in WWE.

Edge is also a 4-time WWE Champion, making him an 11-time world champion overall. Edge has accomplished so much in his career and has managed to play an excellent character on TV whether he was a face or a villain. If all this doesn't make Edge one of the best world champion in WWE, I don't know what does.

