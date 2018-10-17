×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 of the Best and 5 of the Worst World Champions in WWE History

Israel Lutete
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    17 Oct 2018, 12:48 IST

Some superstars were great world champions and others were not so great
Some superstars were great world champions and others were not so great

We have all heard the saying; "To be the man you have to beat the man," and in the world of professional wrestling, to be the champion you have to beat the champion. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is the most prestigious and coveted prize not just in WWE but in this entire industry. The title has been active for 5 decades and 50 different superstars have held the prestigious championship.

Throughout the years, champions have come and champions have gone but they will not be forgotten for what they have left in the ring. These superstars, at least a handful of them, are considered the Greatest of All Time. In 2002, WWE introduced their second world championship - the World Heavyweight Championship, which was awarded to Triple H.

With the addition of the Big Gold Belt, more superstars got the opportunity to become world champions but not all of them had a good title run. While others made the title mean something, others failed to do the same and they didn't live up to their expectations. These superstars are considered the worst world champions in WWE history. So without further adieu, let's look at the 5 best and 5 worst world champions in WWE history.


#10. Best - Edge

The rated-R Superstar
The rated-R Superstar

The rated-R Superstar Edge was not just a great athlete but he was also a great world champion. From starting out his career as a jobber in the 90's to winning the WWE World tag team championships with Christian and capturing the Intercontinental title, Edge is no doubt worthy of being called one of the best in WWE history.

He was the first person to win and successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase, he has main evented multiple PPVs including WrestleMania and he is a WWE Hall of Famer. Edge is the greatest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history. He has held the title for a record 7-time, longer than anyone else in WWE.

Edge is also a 4-time WWE Champion, making him an 11-time world champion overall. Edge has accomplished so much in his career and has managed to play an excellent character on TV whether he was a face or a villain. If all this doesn't make Edge one of the best world champion in WWE, I don't know what does.










1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena The Great Khali
Israel Lutete
ANALYST
Follow Israel Lutete for more exciting WWE news, updates and entertainment
5 of the best WWE Intercontinental champions, and 5 of...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Underwhelming World Heavyweight Champions in WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 Worst WWE Main Events in History
RELATED STORY
5 Worst finishers in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 worst catchphrases in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Rivalries In The History Of WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Best and Worst Celebrity Appearances in WWE's History
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst World Heavyweight Champions in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 years of The Shield: Seth Rollins' best and worst...
RELATED STORY
5 worst moments in the history of WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us