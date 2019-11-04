5 of the biggest botches and mistakes this week in WWE (Oct 28 - Nov 1)

There were some interesting botches this week in WWE

It was perhaps one of the best weeks of wrestling for a very long time as WWE made the trip out to the Middle East and put on a fantastic performance. A new Universal Champion was crowned and WWE has now stepped into the era of The Fiend, but whilst the WWE Universe was watching Crown Jewel, WWE announced that for the first time, NXT would be part of this year's Survivor Series.

The issues that later faced WWE when they headed back from Saudi Arabia meant that the NXT brand were then called upon and able to dominate SmackDown in the absence of their core roster.

Survivor Series may well be WWE's most-watched show of the year following their feat, but even though it was a fantastic week, there were still many botches and mistakes that managed to slip in under the radar.

#5 Kairi Sane didn't actually submit to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was able to come out on top on RAW, thanks to the referee

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Kairi Sane took on Becky Lynch, as the issues between the RAW Women's Champion and The Kabuki Warriors continued. It was the opening match of the show, just one week after the female wrestlers had failed to feature on Monday Night RAW and it was quite a botchy match, to begin with.

Sane and Asuka fired their manager Paige before the match and went on to prove why they no longer need her, but Sane was unable to pick up the much-needed victory over the Champion. This was because the minute Sane was locked in the Dis-Arm-Her, the bell rang. Sane didn't tap until after the bell rang, which means that technically, she didn't submit. Will this lead to a rematch?

Bell rang before she tapped pic.twitter.com/3BoSxtV680 — ⏸ (@uncle_callum) October 29, 2019

