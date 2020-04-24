Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

The world of professional wrestling is one where reality and fiction mix in well together. Many times, what the WWE Universe sees on the screen is a variation of real-life.

In WWE and other wrestling companies, over the years, we have seen a variety of pairings made on-screen where two people were supposedly in a relationship with each other. Very often, some of these couples were actually in a relationship in real life as well.

With that being said, in this article, we are going to take a look at 5 on-screen couples who happen to be in a relationship in real life as well.

#5 Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are among the best-known couples in WWE. They have been together for years and have been in a romantic relationship, both on-screen and off-screen, since the Attitude Era.

Their relationship on-screen might not have started off in the best way, with Triple H apparently marrying Stephanie after drugging her and taking her to a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, but it would not be long before they started to date in real-life and actually got serious about a prospective relationship.

The two started to date and got married in 2003. They are the current power couple in WWE and as such have had several storylines together in front of the WWE Universe. Over the years their bond has seemingly gotten only stronger and stronger, and it is expected that when Vince McMahon is no longer able to continue to helm the ship of WWE, it is Triple H and Stephanie who will take over. Both have hugely active roles in WWE backstage, as they work on running the entire product together.