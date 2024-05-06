5 Opponents for Bayley following major victory at Backlash - Former AEW star, recent WWE call-up & more

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania XL. She was seemingly set on challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, but she overheard her former Damage CTRL stablemates talking trash about her.

The Role Model decided to challenge Damage CTRL's IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL, and she emerged victorious. She successfully defended the title against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple Threat match at Backlash France on May 4.

Listed below are five opponents for Bayley following her major victory at Backlash 2024:

#5. Tiffany Stratton should get a singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton is just a few years into her WWE career and already has made a great impression on fans. The 25-year-old competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February and was also in action in a Triple Threat match at Backlash 2024.

The former NXT Women's Champion has a bright future on the main roster, and the company may want to continue putting her in marquee matches. Stratton would only benefit from having a long-term storyline with a star as experienced as Bayley.

Stratton could point out that Naomi was the one who got pinned at the Premium Live Event and demand another shot at the title.

#4. Blair Davenport could start her main roster career with a huge match

Blair Davenport spent some time on the independent wrestling scene and in AEW before signing with WWE in 2021. She was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft and officially called up to the main roster.

Davenport won the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline 2023 and is a very talented performer. The 28-year-old could make an impact on the main roster right away and challenge Bayley for her title in the weeks ahead.

#3. Candice LeRae may go after the WWE Women's Champion

Candice LeRae turned heel on RAW and had an issue with Maxxine Dupri's antics in the ring. She defeated The Alpha Academy member in a singles match this past Monday night. The Poison Pixie is aligned with Indi Hartwell and both stars have been selected by SmackDown in this year's draft.

The veteran has captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships once alongside Indi Hartwell but has never been a champion on the main roster. She may view the draft as a fresh start and attempt to dethrone Bayley on the blue brand.

#2. Piper Niven could want a singles title

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions but lost the titles last December. The entertaining duo has struggled to get back on track since then and has been selected by SmackDown in the draft this year.

Instead of reuniting as a tag team on the blue brand, Niven could inform Green that she wants to become a singles star once again. The 32-year-old has never captured a singles championship in the promotion and could be itching to do so.

#1. Jade Cargill could put the rest of the division on notice by capturing another title

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at Backlash to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Despite the title win, Cargill could still want to prove herself as a singles star.

The EST has had several rivalries with Bayley in the past and could help Cargill prepare to face the WWE Women's Champion.

The veteran recently shared three things she would like from Cargill, and The Role Model could keep a close eye on the former AEW star if they were in a rivalry together.