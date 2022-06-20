5 opponents for Brock Lesnar from WWE NXT

Brock Lesnar has been the talk of the town ever since he made his return to WWE last week on Friday Night SmackDown. After Unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Riddle in the main event, The Beast emerged and laid waste to The Bloodline.

It has since been revealed that Lesnar and Reigns will reignite their rivalry. The two will go toe-to-toe at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The two larger-than-life stars have battled numerous times across various Premium Live Events.

Lesnar being back in the fold could mean he ends up battling other superstars too. In NXT, there's a crop of new stars ready to join the main roster, and some of them could certainly make it to the main-event scene. That could lead to a feud with Lesnar.

On that note, let's take a look at five opponents for Brock Lesnar from WWE NXT.

#5 Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller first began wrestling in 2017. In 2021, the Australian star signed with WWE. He first began competing on the 205 Live brand before becoming an NXT regular.

Today, Waller is best known for exuding arrogance. He is arguably the most cocky and brash star in NXT 2.0. He's never won a championship on the brand, yet he believes he is the face of the show.

Grayson's attitude is what could lead him to a bout with Brock Lesnar. The cocky Aussie will likely act confident going into it too. Of course, when the match happens, Grayson will be in considerable trouble. We expect The Beast to destroy Waller, and it's safe to say that the WWE Universe will enjoy watching that.

#4 Odyssey Jones is a big man for Lesnar to tackle

Grayson Waller and Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones started training with WWE in 2019 but it wasn't until 2021 that he made his television debut on NXT.

Jones was part of the NXT Breakout Tournament. The charismatic big man made it all the way to the finals before eventually losing to the talented Carmelo Hayes. Not long after, Jones ruptured his patellar tendon and had surgery. He is yet to return to action.

The former college football athlete is somewhat unproven and untested. Still, standing at 6'5" and weighing over 400 lbs makes him a threat. Brock Lesnar has a history of tossing around big men, but as he ages, that could prove to be more difficult. The young Jones may be a future threat to Lesnar.

#3 Santos Escobar will have a numbers advantage against Lesnar

Santos Escobar is by far the most experienced star on this list. The Lucha superstar first began wrestling in 2000. He competed for CMLL, AAA, Lucha Underground, and IMPACT Wrestling.

In 2019, Escobar signed with WWE and made his television debut in 2020. The experienced star won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in quick fashion. He has since been a regular in the NXT North American Championship picture.

While Escobar doesn't have the size to combat Brock Lesnar, he may bring something better. Santos leads Legado del Fantasma. The faction includes Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Elektra Lopez. If Santos can manipulate things well enough, the faction may be able to take down The Beast.

#2 WWE NXT's Solo Sikoa could avenge his family

Solo Sikoa first began wrestling professionally in 2018. He signed with WWE in 2021. He debuted on NXT 2.0 the same year and had bouts on 205 Live after the brand waved weight limits.

The Samoan superstar is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, which makes him part of Roman Reigns' bloodline. The talented star is also related to past victims of Brock Lesnar, including The Rock and Rikishi.

With his heritage, he will no doubt become a big name in WWE. Once he does, he could very likely target The Beast. Due to his family abandoning him, he may do it to appeal to them or to prove something to them. Regardless, Lesnar has another of the bloodline to defeat. Who knows, Sikoa could even become a member of the The Bloodline one day.

#1 Bron Breakker may be the next big thing

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and the nephew of Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner. Breakker was once a college football player and was briefly signed by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

In February 2021, Breakker signed with World Wrestling Entertainment and debuted on NXT in September. Just a few months later, the powerhouse defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship in January. He's now held the title on two occasions.

The 6-foot-tall 230-pounder might not be as big as Brock Lesnar. Yet, at only 24 years old, he possesses similar speed and power. Many see him as the next big thing in WWE, which makes a showdown with the man once called The Next Big Thing seem inevitable. This will truly be a case of The Irresistible Force meeting The Immovable Object.

Brock Lesnar has been a semi-regular in WWE during the last decade. If The Beast sticks around for a few more years, he may end up wrestling all of the aforementioned NXT stars at some point.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far