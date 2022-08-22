Long-time rival, former Universal Champion- 5 opponents for Edge before he retires

Edge made a miraculous return to the ring from a career-threatening injury in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. In April 2011, the Hall of Famer was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to cervical spinal stenosis.

Since his bone-chilling re-emergence in January 2020, the Rated-R Superstar has fought the best professional wrestling has to offer. He went to war with AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Miz, and Randy Orton.

However, he recently stated in an interview that "retirement is in sight." So it seems as if the eleven-time World Champion's days in the ring are numbered, but he leaves on his terms this time.

However, before the Ultimate Opportunist hangs up the boots again, there are five opponents he must face in the ring.

#5 Randy Orton, a familiar foe, should face Edge again.

This entry might raise a few eyebrows, but there are many reasons to do Edge vs. Randy Orton one final time before either man rides off to the sunset.

Most fans must recall Rated-RKO, the villainous, spiteful duo that tormented the entire roster in the mid-2000s. More recently, Edge and Orton went to war several times in 2020 after the latter turned on the former.

The two veterans have a storied history together as rivals and friends. They create unparalleled magic whenever they stand with or across each other in the ring. Given their past and undeniable chemistry, Orton would make an excellent final opponent for the Hall of Famer's last match.

Furthermore, the Ultimate Opportunist and the Viper's rivalry in 2020 took place in front of an empty arena and was cut short due to the former's ill-timed injury. WWE briefly revisited the feud in January 2021, but fans expected a better ending. With a live crowd and a definitive climax, the time may be right to write the final chapter of their rivalry.

#4 Kevin Owens vs. Edge has enormous potential.

Edge faced Kevin Owens in a house show.

One Superstar who Edge has not faced upon his in-ring return on live television is Kevin Owens, a fellow Canadian. This is a shocker because these two men have been on the same brand for the last year.

The Rated-R Superstar vs. The Prizefighter has enormous potential. Both men would go to great lengths to torment their opponents. KO is one of the best talkers in the company, but the Hall of Famer is not far behind either. The promos alone will be enough to generate hype for an eventual showdown.

As far as the in-ring action is concerned, the two Canadian Superstars will deliver. Their arsenals are diverse, and they have all the tools in their possession to tell a memorable, captivating story in the ring.

Owens recently returned with a more vicious version of himself; Edge recently apologized to the WWE Universe for his actions in the last few months. The heel vs. face dynamic will also work to their benefit here. Hence, KO should be considered a future rival for the Hall of Famer.

#3 Ciampa would make an interesting opponent for Edge

Ciampa is one to be taken seriously.

Speaking of villainous characters, Ciampa is one of the most diabolical men on the main roster. He has a crazed look on his face almost all the time and is called "The Blackheart" for good reason.

In many ways, Ciampa, currently under The Miz, reminds fans of Edge in his prime. The Rated-R Superstar may have been the ultimate hero upon his return in 2020, but he wasn't always like that. The Hall of Famer was a twisted and unscrupulous Superstar who made the lives of his fiercest rivals a living hell.

With Triple H in control of creative now, the former NXT Champion is more likely to be pushed on television. The Canadian legend brought out the best in Seth Rollins, and he could do the same for Ciampa. Ciampa would benefit immensely from working with the experienced multi-time world champion.

#2 John Cena should renew his rivalry with Edge.

John Cena and Edge are no strangers to each other. While these two men hold immense respect for each other outside the ring, they were fierce rivals inside the squared circle.

Two cornerstones of their generation, the Rated-R Superstar and the Champ, carried WWE on their shoulders for quite a long time. Their splendid rivalry in 2006 put both men on the map. The legend earned the moniker "Ultimate Opportunist" by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on John Cena at New Year's Revolution.

Who could forget their TLC match at Unforgiven 2006 or their Last Man Standing Match at Backlash 2009? They took each other to the limit every time they stepped into the ring, and their encounters were brutal to watch.

Many years later, both men are in the twilight of their careers, and time is running out to book the Ultimate Opportunist vs. the Champ. Even in this era, it has tremendous money-making potential and is a WrestleMania-worthy match. It is the kind of encounter WWE would book for one of its Saudi Arabia specials.

#1 Brock Lesnar is one of the last dream opponents for Edge

The eleven-time world champion and Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, have both been around for more than two decades. Both men rose to the top around the same time-frame, but took different routes.

However, it is appalling that Brock never faced the Ultimate Opportunist in a one-on-one match. The Rated-R Superstar did battle Lesnar and Heyman in a Handicap match at Rebellion 2002. But a singles encounter between the two legends eluded the fans.

Somehow, Lesnar has an uncanny capacity to have excellent matches with guys who can deliver Spears. He recently had a stellar and brutal Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 was also a nice dose of adrenaline.

One could predict that Edge vs. Lesnar would be memorable. It carries first-time appeal, and the two men could also wrestle a masterpiece if they have enough time.

Who should Edge face before his retirement? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

