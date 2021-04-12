5 opponents for Edge after WWE WrestleMania 37

2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge went into WrestleMania with all the momentum of a projectile fired from one of those rail guns you see in sci-fi movies - i.e., a lot. However (and spoiler alert if you haven't watched night 2 of WrestleMania 37 which, if that's the case, why are you even reading this?), it wasn't the Rated R Superstar's night, as the Universal Champion (and guy who takes hairstyle advice from Bret Hart) Roman Reigns pinned both him and Daniel Bryan (at the same time) to win the main event of this year's Show of Shows.

Which begs the question: what does Edge do now? The Ultimate Opportunist had been driven by one simple goal since the Royal Rumble this year - win back what he never lost. Which would be the World Heavyweight Championship, which he had to vacate upon retiring nearly a decade ago. Now that he came up short tonight, what now?

With the following list, we're going to look at five different opponents Edge can go toe-to-toe with over the next couple of months or so. Starting with (what we feel are) the most obvious picks and working our way down, we're going to try and hammer out who we think we can expect to see the WWE Hall of Famer take on next.

Let's go.

#5. Edge vs Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Edge

While the Head of the Table showed at the end of WrestleMania 37 that he was more than capable of defeating two of WWE's best at the same time (literally, in fact), there's still a loose thread to this story.

When Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble and selected which championship he wanted to challenge for in Tampa, he wasn't expecting to have another competitor included in the match.

Now, yes, this is pro wrestling and this is the kind of thing you have to expect here. However, in the context of this story, Edge is owed a 1-on-1 title match against Roman Reigns.

Argue against that all you want but, you have to admit, flimsier logic has been used to explain dumber plot threads in wrestling.

Overall, Edge has an argument that he should be allowed one more shot at Reigns' Universal Championship, and he also has a strong argument towards being allowed to pick a stipulation to prevent outside interference, considering what a major part that played in tonight's match.

Speaking of which...

