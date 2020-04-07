5 opponents for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt after his massive victory over John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Bray Wyatt got the biggest victory of his career at WrestleMania 36. Who will be his next target?

Will we see The Fiend back in the Universal Title picture?

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What's next for The Fiend?

Bray Wyatt finally got his WrestleMania moment last night on the 36th edition of the 'Show of Shows' after he defeated John Cena in a bizarre Firefly Funhouse match. In what you could hardly describe as a match, Bray had complete control over Cena and his mind as the two recreated some huge moments from John Cena's past and their WrestleMania XXX rivalry.

It's safe to say that Bray badly needed this victory after losing his Universal Championship to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. With this one, Bray finally ended his losing streak on the 'Grandest Stage of them All' as he was 0-3 (win-loss) before this match at WrestleMania.

The rivalry between the 16-time World Champion and Bray Wyatt looks done and dusted. Bray surely has a lot of momentum after defeating him. Now the question is, who will be his next target? Moreover, will we see more Firefly Funhouse matches until the live crowd returns?

Let's take a look at five opponents for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Be sure to let us know your thoughts about the Firefly Funhouse match in the comments section below.

Note: These rivalries need not necessarily start immediately.

#5 Sheamus

Sheamus made his big return earlier this year on the first SmackDown of 2020. WWE had started airing video packages of his return and fans were expecting a massive push for the Celtic Warrior. Unfortunately, no such thing happened as Sheamus had a very mediocre f rivalry against Shorty G and quickly lost all his momentum, so much so that he couldn't even get himself a match at WrestleMania 36.

He is desperately in need of a big rivalry and WWE could make him the next opponent (or victim?) for The Fiend. Bray Wyatt and Sheamus have previously crossed paths on RAW a couple of times and while they don't have a very rich history against each other, both can still create a compelling feud. Of course, WWE could make it a filler feud as well.

1 / 5 NEXT