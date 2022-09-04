5 Possible opponents for Roman Reigns after Clash at the Castle

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns walked out of WWE Clash at the Castle with another huge title defense as he defeated Drew McIntyre in a battle for the ages at the recently concluded Premium Live Event.

Reigns, along with the rest of The Bloodline, continue to blaze a trail throughout WWE. Every opponent that has stepped up to challenge Reigns has fallen.

Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Matt Riddle, John Cena, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Seth Rollins. These men are just a mere handful of WWE Superstars who had no choice but to "acknowledge" the Tribal Chief as their superior.

Following all the action and excitement from Clash at the Castle, we take a look at five possible opponents for Roman Reigns.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's alliance with The Bloodline could be over soon.

Ironically, I spoke about how The Bloodline could turn their back on Zayn and put him out to pasture. If the rumors are true regarding Solo Sikoa moving up to the main roster, we could see Sikoa debut, join The Bloodline, and take out Sami Zayn.

This would lead Sami Zayn to face Reigns, with Zayn transitioning back to a babyface and coming back with a vengeance to get his revenge on Reigns and The Bloodline.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley versus The Tribal Chief would be a battle that many in the WWE Universe would love to see.

The Almighty Bobby Lashley may be the man who could put Reigns in his place and dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has the power, speed and intensity to stop Reigns and any outside interference from The Bloodline.

The two powerhouses fought each other back in 2018 at Extreme Rules, but a lot has changed since then. Both men have grown and evolved their characters tremendously.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Wrestle Tracker @wrestletracker1 3 ways Kevin Owens could finally lead to the split of Roman Reigns' Bloodline dlvr.it/SXdrnj 3 ways Kevin Owens could finally lead to the split of Roman Reigns' Bloodline dlvr.it/SXdrnj

Kevin Owens is starting to get his edge back in his game. Having removed himself from the silly yet entertaining storyline with Ezekiel/Elias.

Owens has a history with Sami Zayn that dates back to their days in Ring of Honor. One possible angle is for Owens to come to Zayn's aid if/when he's kicked out of The Bloodline.

This would set up a storyline of putting Owens and Zayn back together again to feud with The Bloodline. This storyline alone can set Reigns up for title defenses against both Zayn and Owens, respectively.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Could we see one more match between Reigns and McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre gave it a valiant effort at Clash at the Castle but fell short at defeating The Tribal Chief thanks to outside interference from Solo Sikoa. He made his roster debut and has apparently joined The Bloodline.

Reigns may have nothing to gain by defeating McIntyre. However, the former "Scottish Psychopath" will be more motivated than ever to dethrone Reigns once and for all once he settles into some unfinished business with Karrion Kross.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

A showdown between "The American Nightmare" and "The Tribal Chief" could happen at WrestleMania 39

This entry is a bit unlikely at this point in time, but a definite match that could take place early in 2023 once Cody is back in action from his torn pectoral injury.

The likely scenario would see The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returning to the Royal Rumble, winning the Royal Rumble match to go on to WrestleMania 39 to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The moment of Cody Rhodes potentially defeating Reigns at WrestleMania would be a moment that will forever be etched in WWE history.

