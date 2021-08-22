5 potential opponents for Roman Reigns during the rest of 2021

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship over John Cena at SummerSlam, but he will be pretty busy for the rest of the year. Quite a few potential opponents have lined up to take on The Tribal Chief.

Following his impressive display opposite Cena, Reigns remains a target. Some Superstars clearly stated their intentions to face him, be it before SummerSlam or during the event. The Head of the Table could stack up some more huge title defenses before the year is out.

Roman Reigns has nailed every storyline he has been a part of in the past year, from family dramas with Jey Uso to mega matches against Edge and John Cena. His year-long Universal Title reign is about to go from great to legendary. But who will his next challengers be?

Here are five potential opponents for the dominant Roman Reigns during 2021.

#5 Brock Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns at the end of SummerSlam

This is the obvious one. Right after Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship over John Cena, out came Brock Lesnar. He shocked WWE fans by returning at the end of SummerSlam, sporting a beard and ponytail.

The Beast Incarnate has marched right into the Universal Title scene. He will face Roman Reigns soon, possibly at Extreme Rules next month. WWE may even opt to tell a longer story between Reigns and Lesnar, especially with Paul Heyman involved.

It is entirely possible that this mega match happens at Survivor Series, with the first seeds having been planted here at SummerSlam. Whenever it does happen, we can expect some fireworks. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar may have faced each other many times, but never with these alignments.

Lesnar as the babyface and Reigns as the heel feels like the correct dynamic for their upcoming feud, but The Tribal Chief should be the one getting his hand raised. Depending on when this match happens, we can pinpoint a few other title defenses Roman Reigns could have in 2021.

