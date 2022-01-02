5 opponents for Brock Lesnar after winning the WWE Championship at Day 1

It happened - Brock Lesnar is once again the WWE Champion after defeating four other Superstars at Day 1. This wasn't a possibility even a few hours before the pay-per-view, with The Beast Incarnate initially scheduled to face Roman Reigns.

However, due to The Tribal Chief testing positive for COVID-19, WWE had to find another spot for Lesnar at Day 1. The other world title match was the right option. We got an explosive main event as a result with zero rest time during its entirety. Now that Brock Lesnar has the WWE Championship, what happens next?

Following this last-minute decision, it remains to be seen how Vince McMahon will book Lesnar's 6th WWE Title reign. Several superstars on RAW will want a crack at the former UFC megastar. A world of intrigue will fall on the red brand as we head into Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

Here are five potential opponents for Brock Lesnar after his shocking WWE Championship win at Day 1. Who do you want to see dethrone The Beast Incarnate? Comment down with your pick.

#5 Roman Reigns can face Brock Lesnar in a title-for-title match after missing WWE Day 1

WWE reportedly had big plans for Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman at Day 1. Unfortunately, this did not come to fruition. It remains to be seen if Reigns and Lesnar will continue their feud now that The Beast Incarnate is the WWE Champion.

The two could yet main event WrestleMania 38, potentially in a world title unification match. Reigns and Lesnar can put their respective belts on the line, with the winner being crowned the undisputed WWE World Champion. This is a possibility if Vince McMahon is looking to end the brand split.

This concept can be incorporated into the two-night format of WrestleMania. Both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar could defend their titles on Night One, before facing each other in the main event of Night Two.

This would be an ill-advised move, though, as WWE needs to build other stars to Reigns and Lesnar's level. If the two do face each other at The Show of Shows, it should come after The Beast Incarnate loses the WWE Championship.

But which RAW Superstars can Brock Lesnar face in the interim? Let's take a look his options post-Day 1.

