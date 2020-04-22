Andrade tried to blindside McIntyre but had a pay a hefty price later

Last night's RAW carried on from the preceding week's theme wherein we saw a good number of decent matches but nothing really stood out to make the headlines.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was in the thick of the action once again as he challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank and the Monday Night Messiah gleefully accepted the same.

Aleister Black continued his dominance as he went on to qualify for the MITB Ladder Match and seems like a favorite to go all the way as of now. Zelina Vega too managed to shine, while her associate didn't fare that well. And as usual, we had the occasional squash matches.

While WWE is bound to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, I don't feel this is the best that the company could be doing, especially in the build-up to one of their iconic PPVs. Having said that, let us look at five opportunities that WWE missed on RAW this week.

#5 Treating the fans to the spontaneity of Kevin Owens

The Prizefighter is certainly being missed

Okay, seriously. Just where is Kevin Owens? The guy has money written all over him, whether you talk about his promo game or his skills inside the ring.

Fans have been very vocal about how much they would like to see The Prizefighter engage in something meaningful following his huge victory at WrestleMania. However, those pleas have fallen on deaf ears so far.

Yes, these are testing times and WWE could be facing some complications as far as getting Owens involved is concerned. But like I said earlier, KO need not necessarily need to be fighting to entertain the fans.

Just look at his promo on the RAW after WrestleMania where talked about his fighting spirit. That alone was enough to keep the fans, including me, on the edge of their seats, leaving everyone guessing how Owens would be involved next. So going that route alone should do the trick.

In any case, that's still a better way to go about than not having The Prizefighter feature at all. If WWE don't plan to feature him at all till Money in the Bank, it makes even more sense to build hype for Owens with the help of vignettes. Given how over KO is, that alone would help maintain the intrigue for RAW following MITB.