5 Opportunities WWE missed on this week's SmackDown - Building a credible babyface, more title challenges (April 18th, 2020)

This week's SmackDown was a good show, but some champions need to be involved in better storylines.

The SmackDown tag team division also seems to be heading towards monotony.

​ Braun Strowman has his hands full, but what about Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross?

This week's SmackDown was a rather tight affair. It felt as complete as a show could get in these trying times. We got a solid A Moment of Bliss segment that rekindled Alexa Bliss' mixed tag team history with Braun Strowman.

In turn, we also saw the black sheep mask being planted that would remind us of The Monster Among Men's days as a Wyatt Family member. We would also get two new qualifiers for Money in the Bank ladder matches. Dana Brooke would beat Naomi while Daniel Bryan overcame Cesaro in a brilliant match.

The triple threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships would close the show. While the match was certainly entertaining, The New Day ending up as champions was a rather surprising decision.

Like I've said already, SmackDown was a really good show this time around, so some of the opportunities that I will list may seem like nitpicking.

At the same time, there's always room for improvement in every show, so let's get into the same straightaway.

#5 Giving Elias a bigger push

Elias is on the receiving end yet again

Elias has been on the main roster since 2017 but has little to show for himself in all these years. Sure, he's a four-time 24/7 Champion, but that hardly does justice to the talent that The Drifter possesses.

Entering into his match against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, Elias defied odds and picked up a huge win, despite having taken a huge fall from the podium at Performance Center on the SmackDown before 'Mania. Given how incredible he's been at evoking reactions out of audiences, this was the least that he deserved.

A win over one of the biggest heels should've propelled Elias onto better things. However, this week on SmackDown, he was laid out by King Corbin again. And as things appear, it seems as if Corbin is set to reclaim his honor by exacting revenge on Elias.

Not only does this halt The Drifter's much-needed push, but it also takes away from the credibility of one of the few popular faces on the Blue brand.

