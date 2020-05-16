What are your thoughts about the Universal Champion teaming up with Mr. Money in the Bank?

Over the last few weeks, SmackDown has been the better show as compared to RAW and the same was the case this time around as well, in my opinion.

Sami Zayn getting stripped of the Intercontinental Championship means that the mid-card on the Blue brand is finally going to be active that's what happened as the tournament to crown the next IC champion kickstarted on SmackDown.

Given that SmackDown is only two-hours-long, rarely do you get to see overstretched segments on the Blue brand which makes it a much more engaging show.

The attention was on Mr. Money in the Bank Otis and he continued to steal the show, being a part of both the opening segment and the main event. In addition to that, we saw a grappling masterpiece as well. That being said, there are so many things that WWE could've improved upon this week on SmackDown so let's get into it straight away.

#5 Giving Cesaro his due on SmackDown

Cesaro is so underutilized. Imo he should’ve won the world title in 2014 when he was with Paul Heyman. He wins at MITB and feuds with Cena and Lesnar in 2014. Also, he could’ve had an open challenge every week with great matches. WWE missed the boat with him and Heyman. #MITB pic.twitter.com/80NzgN11HX — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) May 10, 2020

If you've watched Cesaro in singles competition, you're probably aware of just how skilled a performer he is. And in case you haven't, just have a look at his pre-show matches against Drew Gulak and Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania and Money in the Bank respectively.

Despite how good he is inside the ring, The Swiss Cyborg simply cannot earn himself a title opportunity or a major feud where he comes out on top.

There was more dejection on the cards for Cesaro on this week's SmackDown as he was left out of the Intercontinental Championship tournament, despite fans clamoring that he be a part of the same. He even went ahead and reacted to the same on social media.

It's just disheartening to see such a hard-working Superstar continue to be at the back of the line. At the very least, WWE could've put him in the bracket so that The Swiss Cyborg could continue to show off his amazing skillset on SmackDown. But fans won't get the opportunity of even that.