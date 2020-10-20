5 WWE Superstars who would be better 'Paul Heyman guys' than Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is a Paul Heyman Guy.

Which is refreshing, to say the least. Though it was no surprise that Roman Reigns was jettisoned into the main event scene literally the moment he returned, for once, it feels like WWE creative and WWE fans can finally agree on a Roman Reigns push.

But should he be a Paul Heyman Guy?

There's no doubt that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are a fantastic pairing. Who better to walk Vince McMahon's favorite Superstar into the dark side than an advocate who has one of the best minds in the business? The question isn't, "Is this a good decision?" It's quite obvious that this program is destined to be a highlight of Reigns' career. Rather, the question is, "Should someone else have earned the advocate?"

Roman Reigns will always be top-dog as long as Vince McMahon has his way. Love him or hate him, he will continue to be one of WWE's centerpieces. While Paul Heyman may help Reigns make his run the best it can be, Regins doesn't need Paul Heyman as a meal ticket.

But there are plenty of other Superstars who could have benefited more from being a Paul Heyman Guy. These five could really use the rub from Paul Heyman.

#5: Asuka would be perfectly paired with Paul Heyman

WWE Live Singapore

Nobody is ready for Asuka.

Or, at least, nobody was. During her run in NXT and early career on the main roster, Asuka had a 914-day undefeated streak. She was a mere 181 days away from it reaching three years long.

Advertisement

All of that came to an end at WrestleMania 34 and she hasn't been the same since.

Granted, her time as a commentator during this year's empty arena era was one of the few highlights of the last six months. Her run with Kairi Sane was also entertaining, but as a singles competitor, Asuka hasn't had many opportunities to rise back to the level she deserves.

The minute Brock Lesnar left, Paul Heyman was definitely ready for Asuka.

As the current WWE RAW Women's Champion, now would have been the perfect time to make sure nobody was ready for Asuka's next dominant run. With Paul Heyman by her side acting as an advocate and mouthpiece, we could have watched Asuka bring a new dynamic to the women's division.

Imagine Asuka and Paul Heyman tearing through the division once more, only meeting her match in a returning Becky Lynch.