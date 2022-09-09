5 outlandish return predictions for Royal Rumble 2023- Stunner of a comeback, The Deadman alive

WWE has announced that the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event will take place on January 28, 2023. It is sure to be a night to remember, more so because it will be the first to be booked by Triple H.

The major reason the Royal Rumble has a cult following among fans is the surprise factor it brings every year. Superstars and celebrities show up when everyone least expects it. One can expect the same when the event rolls around in January next year.

On that note, we look at five potentially outlandish return predictions for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#5 On our list of outlandish return predictions for Royal Rumble 2023: John Cena

John Cena coincidentally won his last world title at Royal Rumble

John Cena is one world championship reign away from overtaking Ric Flair's record of most world title reigns (16). He would love to do it on a grand stage like WrestleMania, and his biggest chance to get a ticket for that is to enter the Royal Rumble and win it.

Cena returning as an entrant in the Men's Rumble match would break the internet, as would a potential win. It's not entirely likely, given his busy Hollywood schedule, but we hope he can make time for it.

#4 Brock Lesnar

Lesnar is always a force at the Rumble.

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since his defeat to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam earlier this year. He was cheated out of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by The Bloodline for the umpteenth time, which means he will be hungry to reach the top of the mountain again.

Lesnar has always been a dominant Royal Rumble performer and could make a shocking return in January. He will no doubt be trying to win the whole thing, but his comeback could also set up a tremendous match.

Whoever The Beast tussles with during the 30-Man match could find themselves facing him at WrestleMania.

#3 Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus cheekily teased a comeback to the ring in her recent segment with Bayley. While she is yet to follow up on that statement, she has all the time in the world to do so.

Who's to say she can't appear in the Women's Royal Rumble match and embark on one final run as an in-ring competitor?

Stratus' last outing in the squared circle was in a great match against Charlotte Flair. She looked sharp and showed minimal ring rust, so she will not look out of place today.

The seven-time women's champion returning in the Rumble will undoubtedly draw a huge pop and see fans rooting for her to win the whole thing.

#2 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Austin 3:16 says he'll be a four-time Rumble winner?

At the Royal Rumble, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is the man most synonymous with the match. He is arguably the greatest performer the show has ever seen, not least because he has won it a record three times.

Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 and looked like The Texas Rattlesnake of old. We hope his match against Kevin Owens wasn't a one-off and that he has enough in him for one more run.

If some glass shatters during the Men's Rumble match, the outlandish nature of his return will send the WWE Universe into raptures.

#1 The Undertaker

The Undertaker seems to be well and indeed retired now. He wrestled his final match against AJ Styles and put his character to rest after his Hall of Fame induction.

However, this is wrestling, and if there's one thing we know about this business, it's that one can never say never.

The patented gong going off and The Undertaker making an appearance at the Royal Rumble would be a wrestling moment for the ages. No one in their wildest dreams will be expecting it.

We hope WWE can convince The Deadman to put on the robe and hat for one last ride, pun fully intended.

