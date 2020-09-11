5 People most likely to benefit with Brock Lesnar not being signed to WWE at the moment

By now, it is common knowledge that Brock Lesnar is a free agent after his last WWE contract expired. There is absolutely no denying the box office appeal of Brock Lesnar, who has set records galore in the box office, but at the same time, his absence from WWE may not be a bad thing for everyone.

Truth be told, the fact that he is a free agent, not signed to WWE at the moment may be of benefit to the parties that will be mentioned in this particular article. Be sure to chime in with your thoughts and comments in the section below about what you believe Brock Lesnar should do in the future.

Where do you think Brock Lesnar should go next, now that his WWE contract has expired?

#5 Because Brock Lesnar is no longer signed to WWE, Tony Khan could realistically make an offer

. @WWE Monday Night #RAW kicked of the #RoaringTwentyTwenties (copyright 2020 #YourHumbleAdvocate) with yours truly and the reigning defending undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World BRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!! pic.twitter.com/WwAwB2RMwu — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 13, 2020

When asked whether AEW would want to sign Brock Lesnar following his status as a free agent went public, Tony Khan would neither confirm or deny the rumors of the same, only praising the work of The Beast Incarnate that has dominated the WWE arena for so many years:

I can't comment on that at this time but I've enjoyed Brock's work for many years. He's a great fighter & a great wrestler. I don't think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is.

"Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn't going to match?"@IAmJericho was having none of it when I asked about the rumours of Brock Lesnar potentially joining AEW.



📝: @SKProWrestling https://t.co/sRKXAISdBs — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 3, 2020

Chris Jericho had a contrary view during an interview with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy, but the truth of the matter is that Brock Lesnar will likely go where the money is, especially if a large contract isn't necessarily offered by WWE. Yes, he will be a misfit in AEW, but who wouldn't want to see him take on Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and even Luchasaurus?