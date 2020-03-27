5 people who will be negatively affected by Roman Reigns dropping out of WrestleMania 36

Who stands to lose the most from Roman Reigns dropping out of WrestleMania 36?

What will WWE do now that Roman Reigns is being ruled out for WrestleMania 36 in Orlando?

WrestleMania just won't be the same without Roman Reigns.

WWE has just announced that Roman Reigns is dropping out of his Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and the move is creating a lot of chaos among fans. Questions are even starting to be raised about who Goldberg's new opponent will be and if the company has time to build up a feud for the Universal title.

Whether WWE can manage to put something together or not, remains to be seen. What they do will depend on what they think is best for business, but there is no doubt that they are at a disadvantage here. It is also evident that whoever ends up being Reigns' replacement could be in a tough spot, which is also something to be considered.

With that being said, Roman Reigns is now officially ruled out of WrestleMania 36. Here are five people who will be negatively affected by the move. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you believe should take Reigns' place at The Show of Shows.

#5. King Corbin

Should King Corbin be Roman Reign's replacement at WrestleMania 36?

While many might scratch their head at the thought of King Corbin being negatively affected by this, one has to remember that it was The King that prepared Roman Reigns for his eventual battle with Goldberg. Unfortunately for Corbin, his big loss at Super ShowDown inside a steel cage seems to mean absolutely nothing now.

As negative as that might sound, it is impossible to dispute that the match was supposed to serve as a stepping stone for Reigns to move on to a feud with Goldberg. With that being said, and Corbin being cast into a midcard feud with Elias after months of great matches it's pretty obvious that he has come out the worst in this situation.

In the end, if WWE knew what was going to happen over the next few weeks, maybe they would have picked Corbin to chase after the Universal title. Heck, maybe they wouldn't have even taken the title off of The Fiend and instead put Bray Wyatt's newest creation up against Corbin at WrestleMania 36.

The 'what if's here are endless.

