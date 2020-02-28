WWE Rumor Roundup - Real Reason why Goldberg was allowed to beat The Fiend revealed, Backstage reaction - 28th February 2020

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Goldberg vs. The Fiend.

We are back with a special post-PPV edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Super ShowDown is in the books and there are a lot of things that need to be addressed.

Goldberg's unexpected Universal Championship win over The Fiend has left a majority of the fans fuming, but why did the WWE take the bold call? We may now know why.

While Super ShowDown highlighted three major veterans in Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, there were a few current big-name Superstars such as Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan who missed the show. We now know WWE's message to the talents who refused to make the trip to Saudi Arabia.

The WrestleMania card underwent many big changes this week as many previously planned matches were altered for a variety of reasons.

Regarding WrestleMania, a legendary Superstar has been pushing to be featured on the card and he is rumored to have a big match at the event.

Vince McMahon is also determined to make a deserving Superstar a World Champion soon and that should please the fans.

We end today's line-up with reports of a Superstar's increasing backstage influence and his WrestleMania match.

Here is today's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#6. Reason why Goldberg beat The Fiend clean to win the Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown, Goldberg's backstage reaction

Advertisement

While it was teased to happen based on the latest WrestleMania reports, Super ShowDown ending with Goldberg becoming the 2-time Universal Champion didn't go down well with the WWE Universe.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated that Goldberg was given the title to set up a WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns.

For the WWE, Reigns vs. Goldberg garners more interest than Reigns vs. Fiend, which was the original plan as of last week.

WrestleMania is all about spectacle matches that can also draw the attention of an average viewer or casual fan, and WWE probably feels that Big Dog taking on the Hall of Famer in a battle of spears is the ideal match to book to attain the required numbers.

After the show, Goldberg reacted to his win backstage by saying:

Firstly, I'll be limping out of Saudi Arabia. But you know, hey man, it's an honour just to be here, and to go out there and attain this belt again, this title again, it's a dream come true, truly is. It's something you always shoot for, but the older you get, the further that pinnacle is you think and I'm just in awe.

I had to hit him with everything I had, as quickly as I had, as quickly as I could. Catch him on surprise (breaths heavily), catch him off guard, just like I did with Brock. You know you got to hit guys before they are ready, especially at my age, so, it worked. I'll just strike it up as another conquest.

1 / 5 NEXT