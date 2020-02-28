WWE Rumors - Another Legendary Superstar has been 'campaigning' to return and could face The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

V ince McMahon and The Fiend.

The recently concluded Super ShowDown PPV gave the fans a big hint with regards to the top matches that could feature on the WrestleMania card.

Goldberg won the Universal Championship from The Fiend in the main event of the Saudi Arabia show, and as reported earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer is slated to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

The Fiend may have lost the title, however, the WWE does have a big plan in the pipeline for Bray Wyatt, who is expected to have a match against the returning John Cena at 'Mania.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that John Cena is reportedly a late addition to the WrestleMania card.

Tom also added that the Cenation leader has been campaigning to get on the 'Mania card for some time now. Tom hadn't heard anything about Cena facing Elias at the Show of Shows but he was confident that the 16-time World Champion won't be competing for a title at the mega show in April.

Here's what Tom shared:

John Cena is a late addition. He’s been arguing, well not arguing, he’s been campaigning to get himself onto the card and I didn’t confirm last week whether or not the match with Elias was definitely the plan because I hadn’t got it confirmed that it was the plan. And here we are hearing that it might not be the plan after all. I’m still confident that John Cena will not be involved in a championship affair.

The report of John Cena not being involved in the title picture seems to be true as Bray Wyatt is now without the Universal Championship.

Cena will make his TV comeback on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and he should ideally be attacked by a frustrated Wyatt to begin the WrestleMania angle.

