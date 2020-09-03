5 people that will be negatively affected by Brock Lesnar not signing a new contract with WWE

Brock Lesnar is now a free agent after his contract expired sometime this year and while one would think the two sides would get a deal done, it ultimately never happened. Whether this means Brock Lesnar is done for good or not remains to be seen, but it's likely we won't see him in the squared circle for a while.

Unfortunately for WWE and their Superstars, this means that they will have to wait a while until they see The Beast incarnate inside a ring again. Furthermore, they are going to miss out on a lot of passing of the torch opportunities in the process, which is crucial to the growth of the company.

With that being said and Brock Lesnar now officially a free agent, here are five Superstars that are going to be negatively affected by the move. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think Lesnar will ever return to WWE.

#5. Vince McMahon

What is Vince McMahon going to do without Brock Lesnar as his top guy?

What is Vince McMahon going to do without Brock Lesnar in WWE? Not only was Brock Lesnar the company's biggest draw throughout the last couple of years, but he was also a cornerstone of every title picture he took part in. Beyond all of that, he brought a legitimacy to WWE that is unparalleled.

If nothing else, Brock Lesnar showing up at any pay-per-view or an episode of RAW guaranteed ratings. It also guaranteed that whoever challenged him for the title was someone that WWE viewed very highly and could have a great future ahead of them if things went right.

In the end, there are a countless number of Superstars that have made their name off of Brock Lesnar and he is a big part of the company's history. Whether WWE likes it or not, that's not going to be something that is easy to replace and the company might never fill that void.