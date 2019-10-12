5 Picks SmackDown must make on Night 2 of the WWE Draft

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.04K // 12 Oct 2019, 15:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will move to the Blue brand?

The 2019 WWE Draft kicked off on this week's SmackDown and will carry over to Monday night, on RAW. The rosters are shaping up and we are starting to get a clearer picture of how each brand will look once they set off in different directions. 20 picks have been made so far, with the majority remaining set to take place in two days' time.

The Blue brand has stocked up on big stars like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks. There was also an emphasis on tag teams, with the brand's current champions, the Revival moving over along with Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party. Braun Strowman and Lacey Evans round off SmackDown's picks from the first pool.

The likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Bayley, as the Intercontinental and SmackDown Women's Champions, will obviously be going to the Blue brand must make, unless WWE decides to swerve us and cause a championship imbalance between both shows. But the rest of the roster is pretty much open, with a lot of the intrigue and excitement remaining for RAW.

Here are five picks that SmackDown must make on Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Beast in Blue.

This is another relatively obvious pick.

Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in nine seconds to win the WWE Championship on the Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX, before a surprising confrontation with former UFC rival, Cain Velasquez. He is a sure-fire pick for the Blue brand, especially considering the sports-centric presentation that the network is going for.

Lesnar is a master in realism and his presence instantly makes any situation seem much more legitimate. He will defend his title against Velasquez at Crown Jewel. After that, provided he leaves Riyadh with the title, the Beast could have a variety of interesting matches against fresh opponents. Not Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman, though.

1 / 5 NEXT