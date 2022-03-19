5 positive signs heading into WrestleMania 38

The Road to WrestleMania kicks into fifth gear as the WWE Universe braces itself for what is expected to be a thrilling spectacle. The Grandest Stage of Them All will emanate from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and run for two back-to-back days.

This spectacle is unique as the brightest stars from the past, present and future will all share the breath-taking experience of performing in front of a packed stadium. Edge, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn are just some talented athletes who will perform on the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history. Dude Perfect has been invited to reveal the stage for the grand spectacle.

Two weeks remain until WrestleMania weekend takes us by storm, and excitement runs wild throughout the wrestling world. A couple of matches, like Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor and the RAW Tag-Team Championship match, are expected to be added to the card.

Fans must give WWE credit for its brilliance in the lead-up to this year's Mania. This listicle explores five positive signs heading into WrestleMania 38.

#5 WWE had an obvious idea for WrestleMania's biggest matches

ESPN @espn



#Wrestlemania Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title! Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title!#Wrestlemania https://t.co/p1YZxEtq2H

Last year, in the build-up to WrestleMania 37, fans felt WWE was rushing with many of its plans and that the powers-that-be didn't have a crystal clear idea for the mega-event's biggest matches.

For example, the main event of WrestleMania 37 was initially supposed to be Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge for the Universal Championship. Daniel Bryan was added just a few weeks before the event. Likewise, the WWE Championship picture was a mess as the top prize changed hands twice in the month prior to the spectacle.

However, the situation was radically different in 2022. Vince McMahon was hell-bent on booking Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event, and that is precisely what happened. The colossal showdown between the two behemoths has been on McMahon's checklist for a long time.

WWE generated hype for other significant storylines as well. Edge's long-awaited rivalry with AJ Styles has received considerable on-screen time, and the two veterans have done a tremendous job of adding some drama to their program. As the creative team allowed the tension to escalate slowly and didn't rush into it, they have struck gold with the aforementioned rivalry.

The clear direction heading into Mania has allowed WWE to direct its efforts towards its biggest matches, which is a good sign heading into the blockbuster event.

#4 Roman Reigns is once again the Universal Champion walking into WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Check out the preview.

#WWESuperCard

app.adjust.com/27ikkyw Acknowledge the Head of the Table in WWE SuperCard's newest set! Don't miss the action in Road to WrestleMania tier starting on March 9.Check out the preview. Acknowledge the Head of the Table in WWE SuperCard's newest set! Don't miss the action in Road to WrestleMania tier starting on March 9.Check out the preview.#WWESuperCard app.adjust.com/27ikkyw https://t.co/gpuvrz7jWw

It is borderline impossible to imagine a WrestleMania without Roman Reigns in the modern era. An argument can be made that the Tribal Chief is the most dominant athlete in today's wrestling world, and few would object to this proposition.

The Head of the Table has established himself as an invincible force with massive star-power. Reigns is a crucial asset to WWE as he has firmly established himself as a top-notch superstar on the same level as franchise players like John Cena.

Given that he has been on another level since turning heel, it made absolute sense to have him enter the biggest event of the year as Universal Champion. The blue title that rests on the Tribal Chief's shoulders symbolizes excellence and prestige, two characteristics Reigns' record-breaking reign has established. As the longest-reigning champion, he has run roughshod over the cream of the crop, including his cousin Jey Uso. So keeping the championship on the Head of the Table heading into Mania was an excellent decision.

His star power is only rivaled by his athleticism and prowess in the ring. Therefore, a high-quality, fun-filled championship match is essentially guaranteed with Reigns in the picture.

#3 There weren't many part-timers around on the Road to WrestleMania

Fans have consistently censured WWE for its tendency to bring back part-timers for WrestleMania. Instead of relying on the current generation, Vince McMahon makes a couple of phone calls to ring-rusty veterans who have already experienced considerable glory.

Fortunately, WWE didn't call in many part-timers for WrestleMania. Goldberg did show up for a Universal title bout against Roman Reigns, but he quietly took himself off the scene after the Elimination Chamber. Shane McMahon returned at the Royal Rumble premium live event to lay the foundation for his Mania program, but backstage problems led to his untimely departure from the company.

John Cena's hectic filming schedule and celebrity commitments prevented him from setting up a high-stakes bout at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Triple H may have retired following his heart condition last fall. While fans will always hold these legends in high regard, their absence from this year's Mania is a positive sign that WWE is committed to creating a fresher generation of top-caliber Superstars.

While Edge and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to compete at the event, the two part-timers are immensely popular with the fans and have worked several matches already this year. Hence, there is unlikely to be much criticism for heavy reliance on part-timers.

#2 WrestleMania 38 has a stacked and loaded card that will sell out the AT&T Stadium

One superficial glance at the announced card for WrestleMania 38, and casual wrestling fans can't help but wait anxiously for the upcoming spectacle.

The main event features two of sports-entertainment's most dominant athletes, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, battling it out in a Winner Takes All match where both world titles will be unified. The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, looks to rip apart The Queen, Charlotte Flair, as the two women battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Edge and AJ Styles, two of the best in-ring performers of all time, will square off in a much-awaited dream encounter under the bright lights of Mania. Logan Paul returns to Mania once again as he teams up with Sami Zayn to face the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin will return to his hometown to confront the very vocal Kevin Owens on The KO show. This could possibly lead to a match, but nothing is set in stone.

Needless to say, the card attracts casual fans like a magnet. Putting together such a stacked card deserves acclaim.

#1 WrestleMania 38 is expected to be filled with several surprises

A successful wrestling event is incomplete without its fair share of surprises, and WrestleMania is supposed to be the biggest show in sports-entertainment. Hence, WWE needs to dig deep into its bag of tricks to create a noteworthy show filled with breath-taking surprises. Luckily, the rumor mill is running wild with speculation and common intuition suggests that Mania is likely to send some shockwaves through the live crowd.

Cody Rhodes has reportedly inked a deal with WWE and rumor has it that Seth Rollins will be his first opponent. WrestleMania has been mentioned as the most fitting place for Rhodes' return as it would make a huge impact.

While Steve Austin has been invited to have a conversation with Kevin Owens, there is some degree of likelihood that the talk could turn into a short match. This scenario would be reminiscent of The Rock's appearance at WrestleMania 32 and subsequent squash match against Erick Rowan.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, the main event, is unlikely to have a clean finish. A double turn is entirely possible where Reigns ends up turning face and Lesnar becomes the heel. Moreover, Paul Heyman's allegiances could also be called into question again as his loyalties have been quite flexible recently.

While Austin Theory is scheduled to battle Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon, Theory's mentor and role-model, may decide to step into the squared circle to teach the announcer a lesson.

The possibilities coming out of Mania are endless, but surprises on this stage are inevitable.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for WrestleMania 38 this year? Yes No 34 votes so far