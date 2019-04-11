×
5 Possibilities for Dean Ambrose if he actually returns in 6 months 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.31K   //    11 Apr 2019, 08:29 IST

What does the future have in store for Dean Ambrose?
What does the future have in store for Dean Ambrose?

There are various conspiracy theories doing the rounds about a certain Dean Ambrose. Even though Rollins and Reigns bid farewell to the lunatic following the WWE RAW episode after WrestleMania 35, it turns out that Ambrose may be back in 6 months.

Yes, even though an offer has been made from All Elite Wrestling, things are all too likely that Ambrose will come back to WWE after a period of rest. After all, his wife is still very much a part of the company and so are his best friends. But the topography of WWE may be quite different when Ambrose makes his big return.

Here are 5 possibilities for Dean Ambrose if he decides to return. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also, would you like for The Lunatic Fringe to return as a good guy or a bad guy?

#5 Settling the score with Bobby Lashley

Let me make a bold prediction here! If Dean Ambrose does come back to WWE, he will return to the same brand that Bobby Lashley is on and finish the storyline that was initiated between him and former Intercontinental Champion.

This is because Lashley got very personal against Ambrose on his final night and even made a few advances towards his wife- announcer Renee Young. Renee Young has always been a good sport and as we saw from the feud with The Miz and Maryse on SmackDown Live, she adds a personal touch to the feud that just makes it more heated than ever before.

So, if Ambrose does return in 6 months, I'm sure that fans will want to see him silence Bobby Lashley and his assistant Lio Rush in a match. By finishing this chapter, Ambrose will have the momentum needed before competing for gold.


Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
