5 Possibilities for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after their WWE release

Will they ditch AEW and NJPW to join another promotion?

The unforeseen releases of Gallows and Anderson have given rise to many questions.

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

It's been a heartbreaking day, to say the least.

The emotions are running high as WWE released a host of Superstars and backstage personnel, and two of them were surprisingly Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

No one expected Gallows and Anderson to feature on the lengthy list of talents that were shown the door, but that's how the situation has gone down and it's now time to look forward.

It's an odd scenario to breakdown as AJ Styles is still in the company and it brings just one burning question to our minds - What happens to The O.C.? Well, we' can analyze and speculate about that in another in-depth article.

In this article, however, we'll focus on the future possibilities for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson are two of the most seasoned tag team specialists currently active in the industry and it shouldn't be difficult for them to find another solid gig.

However, what will that be? Let's take a look at the possibilities that await the duo.

#5. A Return to NJPW and a Bullet Club reunion

It's the first and most obvious option on the list.

Advertisement

Gallows and Anderson rose to become one of the best tag teams in the world in New Japan Pro Wrestling and they would surely be welcomed back to the Land of the Rising Sun with open arms.

Another tantalizing possibility is a Bullet Club reunion, which is a no-brainer if they do go back to NJPW.

One of the founding members of the legendary faction, Tama Tonga was also quick to send out a teaser on Twitter immediately following the releases of Gallows and Anderson.

NJPW has also shut down their operations due to the ongoing pandemic and they wouldn't mind having Gallows and Anderson back on board when they eventually resume running shows.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champions are comfortable working in Japan and they will be used appropriately as they are established names in the country. It's the safest and most logical decision to make.

1 / 5 NEXT