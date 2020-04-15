IMPACT Wrestling Results (April 14th, 2020): Winners, Grades, Highlights and more

Sami Callihan attempted to get into the mind of Ken Shamrock.

Taya Valkyrie's aggressive and psychotic side has emerged.

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The contract signing didn't go as planned

Last week was a rough one for The IMPACT World Champion. Tessa Blanchard teamed with Eddie Edwards in hopes of becoming a dual champion when they challenged The North for the IMPACT Tag Team Titles. However, thanks to some arrogance, and plain stubbornness from the Undeniable One, they would lose the match.

Edwards gave up on trying to work with Blanchard after that, leaving her alone as she was attacked by Michael Elgin. Edwards looked back and saw, but decided against getting in the ring, remembering that Blanchard said she didn't need his help.

Tonight, it was officially revealed on IMPACT that Rebellion would now be a two-part special, airing over the next two weeks, starting on April 21st.

We kicked off the night with Johnny Swinger, who stated that he was bringing in a "Young Buck" to IMPACT. M Jackson to be precise. However, it wasn't the Jackson wrestling fans were thinking. No, but it was legendary "Action" Mike Jackson.

Mike Jackson, a 70-year old veteran, stood up for the youth in the locker room that Swinger was attempting to bully over the past few months.

Johnny Swinger vs Mike Jackson

Jackson was hit with a cheap shot early on, but was able to take over the bout with two roll-ups before sending Swinger to the floor with a tilt-a-whirl headscissor takedown. Following that, the 70-year old hit a suicide dive on Swinger.

70 YEAR OLD MIKE JACKSON JUST TOOK OUT SWINGER WITH A DIVE! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Jme8wTmyWN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2020

Jackson avoided all of Swinger's patented offense, sending Swinger into the corner shoulder first before dropping him with a shoulder breaker. Moving up top, Jackson walked the ropes for Old School, managing to walk all the way around the ring while the fans cheered him on.

This is the OLDEST Old School of all time - Mike Jackson showing Swinger all 70 years of old school! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/RrhgjAs9Kv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2020

Advertisement

Swinger bounced Jackson off the turnbuckle before taking Jackson to the mat with a suplex. However, Jackson made a comeback, catching Swinger coming off the top with a punch to the gut. A hangman's backbreaker earned him a two-count. In the corner, Jackson connected with ten mounted punches.

Jackson was clearly in control the majority of the bout, but Swinger was able to drop him to the mat for a pin using the ropes.

Results: Johnny Swinger defeated Mike Jackson via pinfall.

Grade: B+ (It was REALLY good)

Backstage, Ace Austin addressed his #1 contender, Willie Mack. The "XXX" Division Champion ridiculed Mack for abandoning Rich Swann and their hopes of becoming the IMPACT Tag Team Champions, even though Swann had suffered a nasty injury months ago.

.@TheTreyMiguel is well aware of the mind games @The_Ace_Austin plays, he knows how big a scumbag Ace is. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/U8sYXKYBlA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2020

Trey Miguel came in to defend Mack, calling out Austin for only being able to beat his opponents thanks to his disgusting mind games. Austin asked how Trey's mother was, leading to a brawl.

1 / 7 NEXT