5 possible Bloodline matches at Payback 2023 after Jey Uso quit WWE

In what played out to be quite a surprise, Jey Uso seemingly quit WWE following his SummerSlam fallout with Jimmy and The Bloodline on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Obviously, no one who watches WWE on a regular basis believes that Main Event Jey has legit called it quits, but there might be a reason to believe the former 8-time tag team champion is taking some time off.

Only time will tell if this truly is the case, but in the meantime; here are a few possible match scenarios pertaining to The Bloodline angle for WWE Payback.

#5 Jimmy Uso vs. WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns

The Bloodline

With his brother Jey seemingly out of the picture for the foreseeable future, it wouldn't be a stretch that WWE books Jimmy to take on Roman Reigns at Payback.

Jimmy recently stated that he thwarted Jey's plan to defeat the Tribal Chief because he didn't want success to go to his head. In so many words, Jimmy claimed he didn't want his brother to become another Roman Reigns.

If Jimmy really means this, then he wouldn't have a problem taking out his frustrations on Reigns in what may even be a non-title match. Then again, he did proclaim himself as the Tribal Chief. What does that tell us?

#4 Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso making his way to the ring at SummerSlam

While WWE might be saving this for a later date, you can't refute the possibility that Jimmy and Jey may end up doing battle at WWE Payback this year.

For one, the name of the PLE itself is befitting of their impromptu beef. Plus, if the company plans on pairing them back as a tag team soon, hot-shotting a grudge match might be the way to do it.

If that's the plan, it might go something like this: Jimmy and Jey Uso beat the tar out of each other with weapons for all of 15-plus minutes. The match reaches its climax around the 16-minute mark when Jey kicks out of an Uso Splash. Jimmy is heated but figures that one more splash could do it. He climbs the top turnbuckle, leaps through the air, and... hits nothing but the cold hard canvas. Jey capitalizes and defeats his brother.

After the match, the two shake hands and mutually agree that the real enemy still is and always will be Roman Reigns. End.

#3 Jimmy Uso vs Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns

Now might be a good time to mention that Roman Reigns is currently not advertised for WWE's Payback PLE. Although this could be a ploy to set up for a surprise match at the event, the reality is Reigns could miss Payback.

Add to the fact that Jey Uso just threw up the peace sign whilst quitting on a live broadcast and we may end up with Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, seeing as how they'd be the only two active wrestlers currently available in this angle.

Remember that Jimmy may still want some form of retribution on The Bloodline for taking him out. If he can't get Reigns, perhaps he'll go for the guy who splashed him through an announce table.

#2 Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso (but with a special stipulation)

Solo Sikoa eye to eye with Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa's inevitable split from Reigns has been talked about in the wrestling world for quite some time. Moreover, it's been teased in small doses by WWE, as well.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have already stopped drinking the Tribal Chief's poisonous Kool Aid, but Solo Sikoa is still wrapped underneath Roman's narcissistic thumb for the time being.

When will all of Reigns' narcissistic ways come back to bite him and Solo finally see the light? It's been teased, so you know it's probably coming. What if the time and place just so happens to be at Payback?

Chances are, that may be a little too soon. But hey, what if get a rematch between Solo and Jey with Jimmy as the special guest referee?

#1 Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa and The Usos

Scratch that, perhaps Paul Heyman could make his in-ring return on behalf of Solo instead. It definitely wouldn't make for a pretty sight, but seeing The Wiseman frantically waddling around the ring like a wounded animal would make for some great comedy.

All joking aside, Solo Sikoa is still being brainwashed by Reigns and the Tribal Chief's orders might be for Sikoa to beatdown both Usos while Roman is away. Jey may have "quit", but this is pro wrestling, and he could very well be back next week.

In the coming weeks, Jimmy could possibly air his grievances against both of his brothers. One for putting him in the hospital and one for not understanding his perspective. All three brothers have a bone to pick, maybe the score is settled at the next Premium Live Event.

