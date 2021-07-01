5 possible Bronson Reed WWE main roster opponents

WWE NXT Superstar Bronson Reed could indeed be headed to the WWE main roster very soon.

Over the course of the past few weeks there have been multiple reports that the Australian star could be headed to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown in the near future.

Speculation about Reed's main roster future went into overdrive when he appeared on WWE Main Event last week. The former NXT North American Champion defeated Monday Night RAW Drew Gulak in a very impressive outing.

My fans, my friends, my family.

My wife.

I failed you.

I'm sorry.



Now what?@WWENXT — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) June 30, 2021

The discussion about Bronson Reed heading to RAW or SmackDown continued this past week on NXT when he dropped the NXT North American Championship to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in the main event of NXT on USA Network.

WWE returns to touring in the month of July, with a rumored WWE Draft set for the end of August/beginning of September. Given several RAW and SmackDown WWE Superstars have been released in recent months, it is certain that new names will be headed to the main roster.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five possible Bronson Reed WWE main roster opponents.

#5 Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins looks to be set for a collision against Edge at SummerSlam later this year

Seth Rollins is arguably one of the most decorated in-ring performers currently on the WWE roster.

The SmackDown Savior is a former multi-time Universal Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion.

Seth Rollins has been engaged in a feud with fellow SmackDown Superstar Cesaro for the majority of 2021 so far. However, Rollins' ambitions have recently switched towards the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins pleaded with WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to give him the next opportunity at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. However, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was ultimately awarded that honor, which enraged Seth Rollins.

This looks to be the spark that will begin the heavily rumored Edge vs Seth Rollins feud for SummerSlam later this year.

But should Bronson Reed be called up to Friday Night SmackDown in the post-SummerSlam draft, Seth Rollins could be the ideal first opponent for the Australian star.

A program with Rollins in which Reed emerges victorious would instantly cement the former NXT North American Champion as a major babyface player on Friday Nights. It's something which WWE desperately needs right now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande