Superstar with major character change, former NXT rival - 5 possible challengers for Gunther following WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 was a rough night for Gunther and Imperium. The Austrian superstar and his stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci failed to defeat The Brawling Brutes in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

Despite the recent failure, Gunther has been on a roll since joining Friday Night SmackDown. Excluding the six-man tag team match where he wasn't pinned, Gunther has been undefeated on the main roster.

With a mostly unblemished record to his name and the Intercontinental Championship around his waist, the future looks bright for The Ring General. With Sheamus potentially behind him following two failed attempts at winning the Intercontinental Title, other challengers may rise to the occasion to battle The Austrian.

Who could wrestle Gunther next? Below are five possible challengers for Gunther following WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Santos Escobar debuted on SmackDown before WWE Extreme Rules 2022

A major stable debuted the night before WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Zelina Vega made a surprising return on SmackDown alongside Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

The foursome attacked Hit Row's Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab before making it clear that Legado del Fantasma had arrived to take over the main roster. Fans were thrilled to see the villainous faction, even if one member was missing. With momentum already on their side, Santos could potentially seek gold.

The only issue with presenting Santos Escobar as Gunther's next challenger is that both appear to be heels. Still, the former would undoubtedly be the underdog in a match with The Ring General and could work as a babyface if needed.

#4. Braun Strowman would be a titanic opponent for Gunther

Braun Strowman is one of the top stars in WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. During his first run with the company, he captured the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Title, and the RAW Tag Team Titles on two occasions.

The Monster Among Monsters was released on June 2021. He returned to the company after over a year on the September 5th edition of Monday Night RAW, shortly after Triple H publicly praised the big man in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

If Gunther wants a big challenge, there are a few bigger than Braun Strowman. The massive man would present an entirely different challenge for Gunther. While the powerful Austrian is usually the biggest competitor in a bout, he'll be dwarfed by Braun. The size difference between the two could make for an intriguing story.

#3. LA Knight is ready to make a splash on SmackDown

LA Knight has had a unique year. He battled the likes of Joe Gacy, Gunther, and Dolph Ziggler as a babyface on NXT before being called up to the main roster as Max Durpi, the manager of Maximum Male Models.

He recently showed disgust for the new gimmick. After expressing he was fed up with Mansoor, Mace, and Maxxine, Dupri officially quit the group. He was once again LA Knight and claimed that he'd even be competing against Mansoor on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

If Gunther needs a new rivalry unrelated to The Brawling Brutes following WWE Extreme Rules 2022, LA Knight could be a great opponent. He is loaded with charisma and personality, the opposite of the stoic Ring General.

#2. Butch may step forward to challenge an old rival

Pencil Neck Geek @ineed2pi Pete Dunne vs Walter

NXT TakeOver: New York

WWE United Kingdom Championship Pete Dunne vs Walter NXT TakeOver: New YorkWWE United Kingdom Championship https://t.co/72FR2YL4qU

While Imperium lost to The Brawling Brutes at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the rivalry doesn't necessarily have to be over between the trios. Sheamus has lost to Gunther twice, so a rematch may not be in the works for him, but somebody else could step up.

Butch would be a great challenger for Gunther. While Sheamus and Gunther had epic bouts at a somewhat even size, the former Pete Dunne would be the underdog battling The Ring General. The different story would make for a compelling bout.

Another reason to have Butch challenge Gunther is the history they have. The two had a big rivalry in NXT UK, culminating in a WALTER vs. Pete Dunne match at TakeOver: New York. Butch could look to right the wrongs of the past and dethrone the powerful Austrian.

#1. Drew McIntyre might move on after losing at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has had a mixed 2022. He came out on top after a rivalry with Sheamus but ultimately failed in his pursuit of gold against Roman Reigns. At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, he battled and lost to Karrion Kross.

Scarlett helped Karrion defeat McIntyre in a Strap Match at the big event by using pepper spray on the Scot. While Drew will likely be seeking revenge, there's a chance he will shift his focus to capturing gold.

If McIntyre does move on and wants to capture gold, he could be the perfect opponent for Gunther. Like Sheamus, The Scottish Cyborg and The Ring General will have hard-hitting and memorable bouts.

