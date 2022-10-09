3 reasons why Elektra Lopez wasn't called up to WWE's main roster and 2 why she should have been

WWE SmackDown featured the main roster debuts of three NXT stars along with the return of Zelina Vega: Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wild, and Cruz Del Toro.

Fans are pumped to see what Legado del Fantasma will do next. The talented crew certainly has several exciting directions it could take. Despite the excitement over the group's debut and Zelina's return, there's also some confusion. For reasons not officially revealed, Lopez was not with her stablemates.

With Zelina Vega seemingly replacing Elektra in Legado del Fantasma moving forward, fans are asking why the change took place. There are many possible reasons, but this list will cover a handful of the most likely scenarios.

Below are 3 reasons why Elektra Lopez wasn't called up to WWE's main roster and 2 reasons why she should have been.

#5. Wasn't: WWE may believe she needs more seasoning in NXT

Legado del Fantasma may have been a faction on the NXT brand, but the group doesn't consist of all rookies. Santos Escobar has been wrestling since 2000., Joaquin Wilde debuted in 2004, and Cruz Del Toro made his wrestling debut in 2006.

By comparison, Elektra Lopez has about one-third of Del Toro's experience and under a quarter of the time in the business as Escobar. In total, she's only had about twenty matches in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Hence, the management may have decided she needs more seasoning in NXT before being called up to RAW or SmackDown. A decision like this may appear as a slight, but it's about giving superstars their best possible shot at success. It may be wise to give her more time.

#4. Should: Her history with Legado del Fantasma

Over the past few years, Legado del Fantasma has been one of the most popular acts on NXT. While the group initially started as heels, their talent and charm grew on the NXT Universe over time.

Elektra Lopez should have been with the group when they debuted on WWE's main roster because the audience knows of them as a united foursome. While NXT's audience is smaller, there's enough of a crossover where there's likely confusion over the swapped roles between Elektra and Zelina.

The history amongst the group in WWE means a lot. While Zelina is a great wrestler and even better on the microphone, there's no guarantee that she'll have a winning chemistry with the three male superstars. Elektra has a proven history of being successful alongside the trio of stars.

#3. Wasn't: Zelina Vega is one of the best talkers in the business

Elektra Lopez not being called up to WWE's main roster may be less of a slight against her and more so faith in Zelina Vega. WWE may believe that the best way for the stable to succeed is by linking them up with the former Queen's Crown winner.

Zelina Vega is a good wrestler, but she's a fantastic talker. Her mic skills rival some of the very best in World Wrestling Entertainment, and using those skills to help get others over could be beneficial to the promotion.

In fact, WWE has used Zelina in this role in the past. As a manager, she led Andrade Almas to the NXT Championship and the United States Championship.

#2. Should: The group is stronger with her included and she's better off for it

Elektra Lopez should be with Legado del Fantasma on the main roster because it benefits both the faction and it benefits Lopez herself. As noted, the group became popular as a foursome, and there's an attachment there from fans.

Beyond the attachment, the unit has proven to work without being mixed up. There's an expression that goes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it". Legado del Fantasma isn't broken. They became stars together and breaking the foursome up seems unnecessary.

#1. Wasn't: Elektra Lopez may join the group later and make a bigger impact

While some fans are disappointed that Elektra Lopez didn't appear on WWE's main roster alongside her stablemates, this is not to say that the talented star won't arrive in the future. She could easily show up in the coming weeks or months.

Elektra could show up as backup in the future or as a way to add extra spotlight to the faction. For example, if Zelina and B-Fab end up having a match, Lopez may debut to help Zelina win.

Elektra arriving later could also be used as a story device to build tension within the group. Vega and Lopez may have issues working together, ultimately leading to a rivalry. Just because Elektra isn't in Legado on the main roster yet doesn't mean she won't be.

Do you think Elektra Lopez should join Legado del Fantasma on WWE's main roster in the future? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

