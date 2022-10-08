5 possible directions for Legado del Fantasma and Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown

Fans were in for a treat when WWE SmackDown featured the return of a star and the shocking debut of three NXT superstars.

The segment began with Hit Row's Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, presumably preparing a performance of some kind. Unfortunately, for the trio, they were quickly shut down.

Three masked men blindsided Adonis and Top Dolla, laying them out in a quick fashion. When B-Fab was ready to defend her partners, Zelina Vega shockingly appeared and laid B-Fab out. Before her surprise appearance, Vega had been away from television since right after WrestleMania 38 with an undisclosed injury.

Vega and the three masked superstars stood tall over the bodies of Hit Row. They were then unmasked to reveal themselves as Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.

While fans are excited to see Legado del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown, their arrival raises questions. What will this group do on the main roster? Will Zelina remain an active in-ring competitor? What direction will the stable take on WWE SmackDown moving forward?

Below are five possible directions for Legado del Fantasma and Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Zelina Vega may challenge for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Zelina Vega finally being back in World Wrestling Entertainment is exciting. Before returning to WWE SmackDown, Vega was a member of the red brand. She last competed against Bianca Belair on the April 11 edition of RAW before vanishing from television due to an undisclosed injury.

Six months later, the talented Latina is back, and fans are excited to see her. At first glance, the WWE Universe may assume she's back to being a full-time manager. Still, given that she attacked B-Fab, it's likely Vega will remain an in-ring competitor in addition to managing Legado del Fantasma.

If the former Queen's Crown winner does continue pursuing an in-ring career, she'll likely want to capture the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. At Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan will defend her belt against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

The former women's tag team champion will likely be watching the bout closely in hopes of challenging the winner.

#4. The group may feud with Hit Row

WWE @WWE



Looks like business on the blue brand just picked up



@ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe #SmackDown "We are Legado del Fantasma. SmackDown is ours."Looks like business on the blue brand just picked up "We are Legado del Fantasma. SmackDown is ours."Looks like business on the blue brand just picked up 😳@ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe #SmackDown https://t.co/8313LELF7m

Hit Row's Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab have been riding a wave of momentum since making their epic return to WWE SmackDown several weeks ago. Of the five televised matches Adonis and Dolla have competed in, they've won four. Their only loss came in a four-way bout where they weren't even the ones who were pinned.

Unfortunately, their hot streak didn't help them from the attack by Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The duo were unable to fend off the assault and were left laying. Given Top Dolla's established temper, they're unlikely to let the Lucha faction get away with their behavior free of consequence.

The attack from Legado to Hit Row may ultimately lead to a rivalry forming. The blue brand could benefit from a new tag team rivalry that isn't necessarily for the tag team titles. Plus, Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma do have a history together in NXT. The feuding between the two groups makes sense.

#3. Legado del Fantasma could be The Brawling Brutes' next rivalry

The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes is a faction consisting of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. While the stable initially started off as heels on WWE SmackDown, their talent caused the fans to cheer for them, and they've since taken on the role of babyfaces.

Their biggest rival over the past two months have been the Gunther-led Imperium faction. The stars have battled individually and in six-man tag team action, with the feud seemingly culminating with a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules 2022.

If the six-man tag team match at the Premium Live Event does end their feud, The Brawling Brutes will need new opponents. Given that Legado del Fantasma features three male superstars, there's a perfect opportunity for the two stables to clash.

All six stars are immensely talented, and the brawling style of The Brutes combating the Lucha style of Legado makes for intriguing matches.

#2. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde may chase tag team gold

The Usos on SmackDown

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are sometimes considered Santos Escobar's lackeys, but they're more than a couple of goons who do Escobar's dirty work. Both stars are veterans in the ring, and together they make for a formidable tag team.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They've held the RAW gold for four months after defeating RK-Bro in May to unify the tag titles and have been SmackDown Tag Team Champions for over a year, as they defeated The Mysterios at last year's SummerSlam.

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro may be future challengers for The Usos. Given the fact that the twins have defeated most teams who have come their way, fresh challengers will be good for all parties. Plus, the matches between the two teams could be show-stealers.

#1. Santos Escobar may challenge for the World Championship on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Santos Escobar is undoubtedly the leader of the Legado del Fantasma. With over twenty years of experience in professional wrestling, he's one of the longest-tenured stars in the industry despite only just reaching his physical prime.

The direction for the faction may be what it almost always was on NXT, to get Escobar a championship. While he could challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, he will likely set his eyes even higher. Santos probably wants the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE SmackDown is the home of The Tribal Chief, although he travels to both shows due to unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38.

With Escobar and Roman Reigns on the same brand, the goal is likely for Santos to climb the ranks and challenge for the title. The Bloodline vs. Legado del Fantasma could make for some incredible matches.

Do you want to see Zelina Vega and Legado del Fantasma do now that they're members of the WWE SmackDown roster? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes