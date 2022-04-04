5 possible directions for Becky Lynch after WWE WrestleMania 38

After losing her WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch's character could now go in a few different directions.

Despite a few botches here and there, Big Time Becks and The EST of WWE stole the show last night at WrestleMania 38. Their match, however, ended with Belair capturing the RAW Women's Championship, ending Lynch's 162-day title reign.

Now that she has lost her title, Lynch can go in a few different directions. One would include the return of a WWE Hall of Famer. Another would see Big Time Becks go head-to-head against an old friend.

Here are five possible directions for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 38.

#5. Rematch with Bianca Belair

Logically, Becky Lynch will likely want to recapture her lost title from Bianca Belair. Hence, it would be no surprise if she appeared tomorrow on RAW to demand a rematch.

Lynch and Belair's feud will probably continue until the next premium live event, where they would square off again for the RAW Women's Championship.

Excluding live events and dark matches, the two ladies have competed against each other in three singles bouts. Lynch won two before suffering her first defeat against The EST of WWE at this year's WrestleMania.

#4. Feud with Bayley

Bayley could return on RAW to face Lynch

Another scenario could see Bayley return to confront Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. The Role Model has been out for a long time due to injury. She is now a free agent, meaning she could join any brand.

Bayley and Lynch already have plenty of history. The two ladies were part of WWE's four horsewomen. It was also the former RAW Women's Champion who Bayley attacked when she turned heel a few years ago, meaning they still have unfinished business.

Since joining the main roster, The Role Model and Big Time Becks have faced each other only once in April 2019 on SmackDown. The match ended with Lynch coming out on top. Thus, Bayley could be looking for revenge.

If Bayley returns to challenge Lynch, the two former Women's Champions could feud for a few weeks before squaring off at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

#3. Chase the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch could chase the Women's Tag Team Titles

Becky Lynch is a former Smackdown Women's Champion and a former RAW Women's Champion. However, she has never held the Women's Tag Team Titles. In the interest of building her legacy, this could be her upcoming mission.

Lynch's tag team partner would probably be someone who is not on the current RAW roster. Bayley could be the one to to do it if the previously mentioned scenario does not happen. The two could form a very entertaining heel faction, being two of the top villains on the WWE roster today.

Lacey Evans could also be Lynch's tag team partner. The Sassy Southern Belle has been away on maternity leave for nearly a year now and could make her return on RAW. She can then join forces with The Man to chase the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Another dream team that Lynch could form is with Asuka. The Japanese superstar has also been out for several months due to injury. However, she could return as a heel on RAW to save Big Time Becks from an attack or ambush before joining forces with her to go after the Women's Tag Team Titles.

#2. Io Shirai arrives on Monday Night RAW

Former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai

Another possible challenge for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 38 could come from former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. The Japanese wrestler has been in NXT for several years and has won almost everything on the brand. Hence, she seems ready to join the main roster.

WWE seems to have been preparing the 31-year-old for her main roster debut over the past few months as she competed in a few dark matches on SmackDown. One possible scenario would now see her arrive on Monday Night RAW and go after The Man to make her presence known.

A feud between Io Shirai and Becky Lynch would surely be eye-catching. It would also provide the former NXT Women's Champion with a big push upon her arrival to the main roster. The two ladies could also feud for a few weeks before squaring off in a singles bout at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. A feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been teasing this angle for weeks now. The two had a heated exchange on Twitter ahead of WWE's live event in Ontario, Canada, before WrestleMania 38. Stratus then added fuel to the fire when she appeared on the live event and slapped Lynch in the face in the middle of the ring.

In a recent interview with the New York Post after the live event, Lynch stated that Stratus is on her list of potential future opponents. She also claimed that she could end the WWE Hall of Famer like she ended her best friend Lita at Elimination Chamber:

"I could end Trish Stratus. I’ve already ended her bestie. I could end her too if she wants," she said.

Meanwhile, Stratus spoke about slapping Lynch during her appearance on The Bump before WrestleMania 38. The seven-time Women's Champion also called Lynch "a bit of a brat":

"Yeah, it was exhausting, to be honest, to put up with that nonsense. I feel like it's very un-champion-like behavior she displayed and ultimately the bottom line is she hasn't changed as she's a bit of a brat. I think we can all agree with it," she said.

Since they already seem to be in the middle of a feud, it would only be logical to have Stratus and Lynch go head-to-head in a dream match. The WWE Hall of Famer has not competed in a WWE ring since the 2019 SummerSlam premium live event when she lost to Charlotte Flair.

