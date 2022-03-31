WWE Hall of Famer describes recent interaction with Becky Lynch, calls her "a brat"

Legendary WWE star Trish Stratus is rooting for Bianca Belair in her match against Becky Lynch, hoping the former will put Big Time Becks "in her place."

The WWE Live Event in Toronto saw Trish's path cross with the RAW Women's Champion. The veteran got in Becky's face before slapping the champ and sending her right into a Riptide from Rhea Ripley.

Speaking about the second-most famous slap from last week on WWE's The Bump, Trish said Becky displayed un-champion-like behavior before calling the champ "Bratty Becks":

"Yeah, it was exhausting, to be honest, to put up with that nonsense. I feel like it's very un-champion-like behavior she displayed and ultimately the bottom line is she hasn't changed as she's a bit of a brat. I think we can all agree with it. I mean, you ask Bianca, I'm sure she'll agree we have Bratty Becks. Going in, she'll be fighting Bratty Becks, and hopefully, she'll put her in her place this weekend." (from 20:36 to 20:58)

Becky Lynch loves her work current work in WWE

Becky Lynch said her current run as RAW Women's Champion is the most fun in her career.

Here's what Becky said on Midnight Meets with Colin Murray:

I'm probably having more fun and, I think, doing the best work of my career. Even if it's just from a personal standpoint, if nobody else feels like that, so at the end of the day, that's all that matters. It's not all that matters, but I'm enjoying it and I feel like I'm doing good work and helping create a division. That is spectacular. I'm so proud of what we're doing. Well, I think we have fantastic women and I think we've elevated them and are going to continue to do so and I think the possibilities are endless when you have a group like that."

Although her run as The Man made her one of the world's biggest wrestling stars, BigTime Becks turned her back on fans when she returned at SummerSlam 2021 and usurped Bianca Belair in 26 seconds for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Since then, the six-time Women's Champion has been booked as an unstoppable force and is currently on a 159-day reign as RAW Women's Champion.

