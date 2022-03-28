Watch: Becky Lynch slapped by retired star at WWE live event

Becky Lynch was on the receiving end of a hard slap at the hands of a Hall of Famer at the latest WWE Toronto live event.

Big Time Becks is days away from defending her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Tonight, she defended her title against Rhea Ripley at a live event in Toronto.

Lynch managed to retain her belt against The Nightmare, but the night was far from over for the RAW Women's Champion. After the match, Trish Stratus came out and delivered a painful-looking slap to her. WWE shared some images highlighting the moment on its official Instagram handle.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had been feuding on Twitter for a while now

Heading into the WWE Toronto live event, Lynch exchanged jibes with Stratus on Twitter. At one point, the latter shared a video in which Big Time Becks can be seen calling her a legend. The RAW Women's Champion responded to the clip by stating that she was drunk while making the statement.

Trish Stratus retired from in-ring competition in 2006, but has made several one-off appearances since then. Stratus and Lynch are two of the biggest female stars in WWE history. It's a shame that fans never got to see a singles match between the two stars.

Interestingly, Lynch and Stratus have faced off on one occasion in the past, in a tag team match. On the August 5, 2019 episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch teamed up with Charlotte Flair to take on Stratus and Natalya. Lynch and Flair won the match via a DQ. Six days later, Stratus wrestled her final WWE match against The Queen, at SummerSlam 2019.

Trish Stratus has kept herself in incredible shape over the years, and still seems to have a lot left in the tank. It's unlikely that she will ever step foot in the ring again. Her loss to Flair three years ago was a perfect sendoff, and she probably wouldn't want to ruin it with another return.

