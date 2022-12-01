5 possible directions for Braun Strowman following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 featured some of the best and brightest stars RAW and SmackDown have to offer. While many great wrestlers and big names were on the card, Braun Strowman was not.

Strowman returned to WWE just a handful of months ago. Since returning, The Monster Of All Monsters has primarily been undefeated. The big man did suffer a major loss to Ricochet on SmackDown as part of the SmackDown World Cup, but he's otherwise had an incredible run since returning to the promotion.

Fresh off a loss to Ricochet and with WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 now in the past, what's next for Braun Strowman? The big man is still in a great place on the card despite his loss. Could he challenge for a title? Could a new friendship be formed?

Below are five possible directions for Braun Strowman following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#5. He will likely feud with Gunther in the near future following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Gunther in Europe

While Braun Strowman wasn't on the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 card, he's still been a critical part of SmackDown television. The Monster of All Monsters was recently part of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, although he didn't make it to the finals.

His loss was in part due to Imperium. Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser showed that they were intimidated by the monster, but they managed to step up to the big man and get in his head. Ricochet defeated the massive man, but with the high-flyer's help, Braun fought the stable off when they attempted a post-match assault.

Strowman being eliminated from the tournament means no immediate title shot, but he could still earn an opportunity for the Intercontinental Championship. Regardless of whether it's a title shot or not, Braun undoubtedly will want to get his hands on Gunther. The two could end up having a major bout at the Royal Rumble or on a special edition of SmackDown.

#4. Braun could align himself with Bray Wyatt following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt is one of the most interesting figures in professional wrestling. The Eater Of Worlds had a much celebrated return at Extreme Rules 2022 following weeks of subtle and not-so-subtle clues and Easter eggs scattered throughout WWE's television show and on social media.

Since his return, Wyatt has been engaged in a one-sided verbal war with the mysterious Uncle Howdy. No details have been confirmed as to who this mysterious person is that keeps taunting Bray, but his past is often highlighted in the spooky vignettes.

Braun Strowman is a big part of Bray's past. There's a strong chance that whoever Uncle Howdy is, Braun will be dragged into these mindgames. Could Bray form a super-faction featuring himself, Braun, and Uncle Howdy? Or will Bray and Braun feud with this Howdy character? For now, fans will have to speculate, but Strowman being involved feels likely.

#3. He could form a tag team with Ricochet following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Braun Strowman and Ricochet don't seem to get along well. Prior to WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the two took some jabs at each other with Ricochet in particular not being fond of Braun's attitude towards smaller competitors.

Both advanced in the SmackDown World Cup, and as noted previously in this listacle, Ricochet picked up a major win. Imperium attempted to attack Braun post-match, but The One And Only showed why he's loved by the WWE Universe and helped the former Universal Champion fight the group off.

While the two clearly aren't friends, they likely gained mutual respect for each other that night. If both are going to be targets of Imperium, they may end up working together in the future. They even did in the dark match following SmackDown that same night. Could the two find chemistry and eventually become a full-time tag team? If so, The Usos may be in trouble.

#2. Strowman could turn heel following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Braun Strowman

Many fans believed that Braun Strowman's return to WWE went better than expected. They've enjoyed the way he has been booked and even his matches have arguably overdelivered. Braun was in many ways rebuilding goodwill with fans who may have turned on him in the past for his outspokenness on social media.

Unfortunately, the Monster Of All Monsters took a few steps back following his aforementioned comments regarding smaller wrestlers. Many fans on social media were annoyed by his actions and some wrestlers even spoke out against him, including AEW's Jeff Jarrett.

WWE may see the divisiveness surrounding Braun and change up his persona. Now that WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 is in the rearview mirror, Strowman may turn heel and embrace the fans' animosity towards him. A heel Braun is bad news for many babyface wrestlers on Friday Night SmackDown.

#1. The Monster Of All Monsters could challenge Roman Reigns following The Bloodline's victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Roman Reigns had a successful night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. The Tribal Chief walked into the event with many questioning if The Bloodline would implode, and walked out with a major victory for his stable and the group more unified than ever.

While The Bloodline being united is excellent news for Roman Reigns, it's very bad news for everybody else. The stable has dominated WWE for a few years now and they seem to be growing stronger and stronger as time goes on.

If anybody can stand up to the pack mentality of The Bloodline and overcome the number's edge they have, it may be Braun Strowman. The former Universal Champion returned by laying out multiple tag teams at once. He may use his size and explosiveness to do the same to The Bloodline. Could Braun regain the world championship?

