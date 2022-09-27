5 possible directions for Candice LeRae following her surprise return on WWE RAW 

WWE RAW fans at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, were gifted another exciting surprise courtesy of the new Triple H-led regime. Former NXT Superstar Candice LeRae made her return to World Wrestling Entertainment to shock the audience and her opponent.

Candice LeRae took on Nikki A.S.H. in a singles competition. The bout was hard-fought, but The Poison Pixie walked away with a victory, much to Nikki's dismay.

The bout between the former RAW Women's Champion and Candice LeRae was The Poison Pixie's first match since July 6th, 2021, when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. After this, Candice went on maternity leave, had a child, and let her contract with WWE run out.

Now that the talented star is back in the company and is officially on the main roster, fans are wondering what will come next for the talented star. Below are five possible directions for Candice LeRae following her surprise return to WWE on RAW.

#5. She teased feuding with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

Tensions seemed high on the latest episode of WWE RAW when Damage CTRL and Candice LeRae met face-to-face backstage. Following her victory over Nikki A.S.H., The Poison Pixie hung out with Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

She mentioned to the WWE RAW Women's Champion that she hoped Bianca would shut Bayley up, which Damage CTRL overheard. This led to a challenge for next week, with Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae facing each other.

While the bout could be one-and-done to further establish the six-woman rivalry, there's a chance that Candice LeRae will be inserted into the story. It could lead to her taking on Bayley for the first time or renewing her NXT rivalry with IYO SKY.

#4. Candice LeRae could reform her tag team with Indi Hartwell and pursue tag titles

Indi Hartwell @indi_hartwell Happy birthday Candice! Thank you for showing me The Way. I've easily had the best time of my 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 career so far tagging with you and becoming family. Thank you for changing my life 💜

Defeating Nikki A.S.H. in her debut was quite impressive. She is a former WWE RAW Women's Champion, 24/7 Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She's currently teaming up with fellow Scot, Doudrop.

After such a big win, Candice may continue building momentum but not necessarily in the singles division. The Poison Pixie is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, and she may also wish to win the titles on the main roster.

LeRae's partner in NXT was Indi Hartwell. The young Australian star isn't currently doing much on the developmental brand, so this could potentially be the perfect way to call her up to the main roster. LeRae and Hartwell could first feud with A.S.H. and Doudrop before challenging for tag team gold.

#3. She could potentially chase after the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair

Candice LeRae could be involved in the faction war that has taken over WWE RAW and the tag team division. Both options are exciting, and given her history on NXT, they are logical steps. She's competed in WarGames before and has been a tag team champion.

Still, there's a chance that The Poison Pixie wants to accomplish something she hasn't yet been able to do. Despite winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in NXT alongside Indi Hartwell, Candice is yet to win a singles championship in WWE.

Bianca Belair is the reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion. The EST has held the title since capturing it from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. There's little doubt that Candice would like to hold the title in the future, so she may set her sights on earning a championship opportunity.

#2. Candice may shockingly join Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL

While it appears that Candice LeRae and Damage CTRL don't see eye-to-eye, there's a chance that their perceived issues are a ruse. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are incredibly manipulative and willing to resort to anything to get ahead.

Candice LeRae has also dabbled in unethical behavior as a professional wrestler. The Poison Pixie nickname was given to her for a reason. She has turned her back on friends in the past and cheated to get ahead, even if she's spent far more time as a heroic figure than as a villainous one.

Even if the disagreements between Damage CTRL and The Poison Pixie are authentic, they could potentially work through their issues. With WWE Survivor Series WarGames approaching, Damage CTRL may include Candice as the fourth member of the squad.

#1. She could reform The Way on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

If Candice LeRae wants to be a part of a stable on WWE RAW, it might not be Damage CTRL. Instead, a faction she was a key member of could potentially reform.

The Way was a group on NXT featuring Candice, Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell. The faction participated in many wacky but hilarious segments that helped entertain fans during the pandemic.

Four of the five superstars who were once part of The Way are already on WWE RAW. While Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory have some issues, they're currently working through it with superkicks and briefcase shots. They could potentially reunite. Only Indi Hartwell needs to join them, and The Way could be whole again.

There are several exciting directions Candice LeRae's career could take after her surprising return on WWE RAW. Fans will have to keep checking out the red brand to find out what approach the company takes with her.

What do you hope to see Candice LeRae do now that she's a member of WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

