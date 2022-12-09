5 possible directions for heel Asuka in WWE: The missing piece, a shocking reveal

WWE Superstar Asuka has been teasing a return to her old gimmick, "Kana," that she portrayed in Japan. She has been sending out cryptic messages over the past few days, and many fans believe that The Empress of Tomorrow character is no more.

A change of character can be just what Asuka needs to get back to the top of the card. The 41-year-old could potentially join a faction as the missing piece they've been looking for or start a new chapter of her own as a singles star.

Below are five directions for Asuka's potential new heel character in WWE.

#5. Asuka could join Damage CTRL in WWE

The Empress of Tomorrow has been in a rivalry with Damage CTRL for months. Asuka and Alexa Bliss captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, only to lose them back to Damage CTRL later in the week at Crown Jewel 2022.

Asuka was on Team Bianca in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series and helped her squad. Maybe now that the score is settled, Asuka wants to be a part of the group with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

#4. She could join The Judgment Day as the faction's missing piece

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



We are 2/2 for post match attacks tonight. Let’s see if they keep the trend going!



#WWERAW After the match Rhea Ripley attacked Asuka for losing the match.We are 2/2 for post match attacks tonight. Let’s see if they keep the trend going! After the match Rhea Ripley attacked Asuka for losing the match.We are 2/2 for post match attacks tonight. Let’s see if they keep the trend going!#WWERAW https://t.co/2tySnuj6pP

Asuka would be a perfect addition to The Judgment Day as an unstable heel character. The Judgment Day has made enough enemies on the Red brand. Rhea Ripley isn't afraid of anyone on the RAW roster and had a staredown with Becky Lynch this past Monday's edition of the Red brand.

If Ripley keeps making new enemies every week, she could use some backup. Especially someone willing to throw caution to the wind. The Judgment Day could also go after the Women's Tag Team Championships if she were to join the group.

#3. Asuka could challenge Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series WarGames to retain the title. Shotzi gave it her all but was no match for The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Ronda's new attitude gives off the impression that she will do whatever it takes to stay on top. She's got Shayna Baszler as her muscle, and it will be a tough out for anyone who challenges her on the Blue brand.

However, if Asuka's potential new heel character simply doesn't give a damn, then a lot of Rousey's mystique instantly goes away.

#2. Asuka can align with Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox as their psychotic teammate

Tegan Nox returned to WWE last week on SmackDown. Damage CTRL made an appearance on the Blue brand, and Bayley delivered a promo.

Liv Morgan has seemingly lost her mind since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. She interrupted the promo and attacked Damage CTRL all by herself.

It wasn't the best decision as she was outnumbered 3-1. Tegan Nox rushed to the ring to help, and Liv grabbed a kendo stick to even the odds. Asuka joining Nox and Morgan as their psycho friend against Damage CTRL would make for some fun television Friday nights on SmackDown.

#1. She could shockingly be revealed as the first member of Wyatt 6

Bray Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules. We've learned very little about his intentions since his comeback. He's been haunted by a mysterious figure named Uncle Howdy, who consistently interrupts his promos on the jumbotron to call him a liar.

LA Knight made the absurd decision to smack a lunatic in the face not once but twice recently. Bray did not respond with violence and Knight made his way backstage with a smile. He was later found face-down on the pavement after being attacked backstage.

Wyatt has claimed that it wasn't him that attacked LA Knight, and perhaps he is telling the truth. It is impossible that Asuka has turned to the dark and followed the buzzards.

Maybe Bray Wyatt's logo was flashing behind Alexa Bliss because Uncle Howdy was trying to warn her that Asuka has been evil all along. The Wyatt 6 faction has been rumored for some time now, and it will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow will be revealed as the first member.

Poll : 0 votes