5 possible directions for Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod on RAW

Last week, it was announced that Kevin Owens will have a match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The former Universal Champion will take on either Ezekiel, Elias, or their potential youngest brother Elrod.

Fans have been behind Ezekiel since his debut on RAW the night after WrestleMania 38. They also gave a warm reception to Elias, who made his return last week.

Then there's the wildcard in Elrod, who may not even exist. If Elrod is really their brother, there may be a RAW debut this week. There are also options that may lead to the bout not taking place. With an angle this fun, WWE has many directions they could take.

Below are five possible directions for Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod on RAW.

#5. Elias and Kevin go toe-to-toe

Sarah Schreiber and Elias

At one point, Kevin Owens and Elias were tag team partners. The pair thrived on riling up the WWE Universe, who booed them as loudly as possible.

Today, their friendship is long gone. The Prizefighter believes that Elias is lying to him. Meanwhile, The Drifter seems to have turned over a new leaf. To the shock of many, he's embracing the WWE Universe.

If the pair go toe-to-toe, fans will be intrigued. Seeing former friends collide is always exciting. Then there are the skeptics who believe Zeke is just Elias in a fake beard. If that's true, he may accidentally lose it in a bout. Vince Russo believes it may happen.

#4. Alpha Academy jumps Owens' opponent

Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

As noted, Kevin Owens' opponent hasn't yet been confirmed. It could be the oldest of the brothers. The opponent could be younger brother Ezekiel or the recently-teased youngest brother Elrod.

It's also possible that the match just won't take place. While their union seems shaky at best, Owens did confirm that Otis and Chad Gable are his friends. He's teaming up with them or in segments with the duo regularly.

Owens may use his friends to attack whichever brother is set to challenge him.

#3. Owens takes on Ezekiel

Ezekiel and Chad Gable

At the heart of the matter, Owens' issues are ultimately with Ezekiel. KO has always held the opinion that Ezekiel and Elias are the same person and has even gone to great lengths to prove it.

Regardless of the truth, it is possible the two will collide on RAW. Thus far, the pair have been relatively split in terms of their record.

Owens picked up a win at Hell in a Cell, but it seems that the the two men will go at it again. It might just blow off their rivalry for good.

#2. Ken Owens reappears

Less than two months ago, Kevin Owens made a shocking revelation. While in the middle of his rivalry with Ezekiel, The Prizefighter noted that he too had an older brother, Ken Owens.

Later, Ken made his RAW debut. However, it proved to be an act and it was just KO in a wig.

While Owens was pretending to be Ken that night, the persona could still end up coming to RAW on Monday. A match between Ken and Elrod would have the wrestling community in splits while also bringing a fresh aspect to the rivalry.

#1. Kevin Owens fights the debuting Elrod

Following the embarrassment Owens felt in his segment with Elias, he cut a scathing promo backstage. While he was ranting and raving, he decided he wanted his hands on Ezekiel once again.

Zeke wasn't his only challenge, however. Owens stated he didn't care if he battled Ezekiel, Elias, or their younger brother Elrod. He just wants to fight one of them. This was the first mention of a brother named Elrod. Whether or not Elrod exists is still a mystery, but the possibilities cannot be denied.

If the youngest of Elias' brothers does show up to take on Kevin Owens, the WWE Universe will be intrigued and likely ecstatic. Meanwhile, Owens would probably call foul and become more enraged. Anything to further set off the former Universal Champion may be worth it just for the rants he'll offer.

